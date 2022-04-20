In response to community needs, New Braunfels Christian Ministries has partnered with Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake to open a satellite clinic of Volunteers in Medicine.
Volunteers in Medicine serves patients at the clinic every Tuesday afternoon and hopes to expand its operating hours in the future. CRRC donated clinic space for the clinic in the new Resource Building located at 1917 FM 2673 in Sattler.
Since 2008, staff and volunteers have provided medical and dental care at no cost to local uninsured patients in New Braunfels. In 2021, the clinic served 669 patients at 5,600 appointments.
Jim Wesson, executive director of New Braunfels Christian Ministries, said that more than 100 of those patients residing in western Comal County that had sought medical services at the New Braunfels clinic, as well as other community residents, will now benefit from a location closer to where they live.
“We knew there was a need up here and an opportunity to expand into this market,” Wesson said. “We had a chance to work with one of the non-profits here, CRRC, to put together an arrangement where we could open up a clinic here and see patients. Some of the patients that come to this clinic are new patients from the Canyon Lake area that we’ve been able to pick up because we have a location here now. Some were patients that were needing transportation into New Braunfels. Transportation sometimes is a problem. This makes it a lot easier if they live in this community to be able to get their care here as opposed to driving into New Braunfels.”
According to Volunteers in Medicine Clinic Director Ashley Woodward, the new clinic has seen 20 patients in the four half-days it has been open since March 10. She added that the new location expands the organization’s capacity to serve more people.
“Canyon Lake is my hometown,” Woodward said. “I’ve seen Canyon Lake grow and change. I think the residents are changing in the last few years, and so yes, there is a need. There are other factors here: it’s a 30-minute drive to New Braunfels, and so if they want any kind of care, they have to drive somewhere. The average median income is lower here than in New Braunfels, and one of the biggest issues we have is transportation. We have a lot of people who have no rides or rely on their friends to drive them. Part of it was, how do we get care to them? When CRRC mentioned that they were building a new building a few years ago and they were going to have a medical wing, it felt great.”
Wesson, who retired last year as president and administrator of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – New Braunfels, added that the clinics provide a benefit to the medical community, offering services to uninsured patients managing chronic conditions while keeping them out of hospital emergency departments.
“Oftentimes, these patients, if they didn’t have us, they would end up in the emergency room with non-acute, chronic, non-emergency type of illnesses, and that really begins to overrun the ER and hospitals not to be able to address the emergency care that they need to,” Wesson said. “We work with Christus and Resolute (Health Hospital) and others and ask them to send those patients to us that need that follow-up, so they’re not relying on the ER for non-acute, non-emergency types of conditions.”
On the day of the Herald-Zeitung’s visit to the new clinic, Canyon Lake resident Stephanie Smith was getting her blood pressure checked as she manages a chronic condition diagnosed by a Volunteers in Medicine physician.
“This office being here at the lake has been such a lifesaver,” Smith said. “Recently, we had to start tracking my blood pressure, so we started doing that once a week, and for five weeks, I’ve needed to get my blood pressure checked in the office. I could have done this at home, but I don’t have a (blood pressure cuff), so that mattered. Once a week here was so perfect. It’s so much easier to get to, and I can get a ride. Otherwise, I would have to go to New Braunfels, and I would not have been able to get there once a week.”
Dr. Robert Julian, who has served as a volunteer physician with the organization for three years and is now volunteering time at the Canyon Lake location, said the clinic is critical to caring for people who do not have access to insurance and as a result, delay going to a doctor.
“There’s a need,” Julian said. “I like taking care of patients. I’m retired from private practice, and I like having that one-on-one (relationship with patients). There’s so much need for us doctors and providers. There are some people who don’t have (access to health care), so Volunteers in Medicine allows that to happen.”
Julian added that he hoped his colleagues in the medical profession would sign up to volunteer.
“It’s so enjoyable,” he said. “The patients are so appreciative. It’s highly rewarding.”
Volunteer nurses and doctors can sign up for one morning or afternoon a month at nbcm.org/vim-volunteers.
Mike Slough, interim executive director of CRRC of Canyon Lake, said the health care service that the clinic provides is “amazingly beneficial” to residents in the community.
“One of CRRC’s goals has been to improve services that we can provide to the community,” Slough said. “Medical services, in a survey, was the primary objective when we reached out. This is a wonderful opportunity to help the community.”
Slough added that he hoped the partnership between CRRC and New Braunfels Christian Ministries would continue to grow.
“That could be as an expansion of time and days or expansion of our facilities so they could provide more services,” he said. “Ashley (Woodward) and the Volunteers in Medicine team have been wonderful. They are so amazing with the people that they treat and take care of. We’re very lucky to have them in our community.”
Volunteers in Medicine is accepting new patients at both locations. If you do not have health insurance and need medical care, visit nbcm.org/vim-patients or call (830) 632-5131 to learn how to qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.