When you meet retired Army Col. Steve Cornelius at a coffee shop, you might be surprised when he orders a double espresso.
He is the first to tell you he is high energy, and you can quickly tell that the joyful smile and contagious laughter are always there, with or without extra jolts of coffee.
After serving in the military for 25 years, 7 months and 23 days, Cornelius and his wife, Linda, arrived in New Braunfels upon his retirement in 2019.
“This city found us,” he explained. “We knew we did not want to live in a big city. We attended the downtown tree lighting in New Braunfels. We heard the laughter. We saw the families. We saw the dogs. It was like a Hallmark movie. It had everything I wanted in a hometown.”
After moving nearly every two years during his military career, Steve and Linda settled in New Braunfels, relocating from Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio. Since then, he has never looked back, and never stopped giving back, in his hometown.
His first volunteer opportunity came with Hope Hospice. For him, it was an easy choice.
“I wanted to give in areas where it was not a shiny object,” he explained.
As an 11th Hour volunteer, he helps those transitioning out of this life, sitting with them at 2 a.m., sometimes reading scripture, sometimes singing songs with them or serenading them. As a volunteer Honor Guard, he performs special ceremonies for veterans who are hospice patients.
“As a veteran himself, Steve is able to give veterans in our care the honor and dignity they deserve and an authentic appreciation to the servicemen and women’s families,” said Heather Harrison, director of development for Hope Hospice. “He has also gone above and beyond by helping several families navigate the process to gain benefits, financial and otherwise, with the Veterans Administration.”
Sometimes, he knows those he helps for only a few hours, but they become family.
“You feel like you leaving something with them, bringing some value to them as well as their family members,” he said.
For all his energy, there is a peace about Cornelius. It is easy to see how he can bring that peace to others.
In the short few years that he has been in New Braunfels, Cornelius has immersed himself in the community. He can be found volunteering at the New Braunfels Food Bank, cooking potato pancakes in the Rotary Club of New Braunfels booth at Wurstfest, or speaking at the Veterans Day Ceremony on the Main Plaza. He is a graduate of Leadership New Braunfels and Comal County’s University of County Government. He serves as a board member of the United Way of Comal County and is a member of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
He also serves as a volunteer mentor each Monday at Veterans Treatment Court, presided over by Judge Charles Stephens, County Court at Law No. 2.
“We help veterans suffering from PTSD or substance abuse (or other conditions). The program helps get them acclimated back into the community without anything going on their record,” he said.
Cornelius was born in Canada and spent part of his childhood in Guyana, South America, being raised by his grandmother while there. It was in Guyana where he learned to be industrious and hard-working, he said.
It is a poor country, he said. Things there did not come easy.
When he moved to South Carolina with his mother, he found life to be very different. He wasn’t accustomed to the culture. As a teenager, he found himself at a crossroads after falling in with the wrong crowd.
He got into some trouble. His mom sent him to live with family in Ontario.
But his grandmother, as grandmothers do, was speaking to him, even though she was not physically with him.
“I knew my grandmother would not be pleased with this behavior,” he said.
He went back to the States and enrolled and graduated from Murray State University in Kentucky. He became an American citizen in 1993. He joined the U.S. Army not realizing it would become a long-term career.
“I was in human resources, and I loved it,” he said.
He would go on to serve in Kuwait, supporting various operations in the Middle East; South Korea; Afghanistan; and multiple locations in the United States. He served three months in Japan to support the Japanese disaster relief following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
He obtained a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Executive Military Leadership School in Carlisle, PA; and is a graduate of the Senior Managerial Leadership School and Seniors Leaders Program from Leavenworth, KS.
But he is not done.
Currently, he is working on another degree, studying organizational management while working as a freight broker. His plans to open a coffee shop were waylaid by the COVID shutdowns.
“I had to pivot. But that will come in the future,” he said.
There is no doubt.
“Everything I do is with all of my might to the honor and glory of God,” he said.
Back to that Hallmark movie. Cornelius said he knew that no town is without its problems, but that New Braunfels was unique, because of the way its citizens were invested in the community.
It is why he always includes the following quote as part of his signature in his emails:
“The prosperity of New Braunfels is our community. The prosperity of our community is our faithful volunteers. The prosperity of our faithful volunteers is our families; and this is what makes New Braunfels the best place to live, work and play.”
