When New Braunfels senior bowler Maggie Thoma walked into Fiesta Lanes on Friday, Jan. 14, she was still targeting her first career 300 game.
By the time Thoma left, she was the new national and state girls record holder after nearly posting back-to-back perfect performances.
While competing for the Unicorns, the senior began her incredible stretch by rolling a 300 and then came up a single spare short of a second consecutive flawless game. Thoma’s total of 579 tied a national record set in 2010 by New York’s Teema Comfort and also obliterated the previous Texas state record (531) by 48 pins.
Thoma said it felt like any other day until she began to find a rhythm.
“The only thing different was they announced there was a cut and I was right below it, so I was really pushing to get into the cut,” Thoma said. “I was like, ‘I need to do really good today,’ and then that happened.”
The senior said she didn’t realize what she had accomplished at first.
“They were like, ‘Hey, I think she tied a national record,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, really?’” Thoma said. “I didn’t figure out until later that day that I had broken the state record by 40 or 50 pins. That was actually pretty crazy.
“There’s those days when you can just tell that you’re on, and it was just one of those days.”
Thoma, who is a two-handed bowler that relies more on spin than sheer force, said she’s been around the sport for her entire life but began to get more into the competitive side around age 10. Ever since, she’s been trying to perfect her approach and delivery while working her way to becoming a team captain for New Braunfels’ program, which is among the best in the state.
“Consistency is a huge part of the game,” Thoma said. “Once you get that down, you’re set to go.”
Thoma admitted there were some nerves to work through in the early going on Jan. 14, but once she was able to check the 300 game off her list of goals, the tension quickly eased.
“I was just having fun the last game,” Thoma said. “I was like, ‘I already got one.’ Then the second set was going really well and I was like, ‘What if I just kept going?’ I finished it out and it was a really great day.”
All the while, Thoma kept a cool head and treated her record-setting performances just like any other trip to the lanes. Instead of isolating herself like a pitcher working on a no-hitter, the senior decided to keep her usual routine.
“They try to give you distance when somebody is going that far because you want to keep them focused and not distract them,” Thoma said. “I was still talking to my friends like it was a normal game — like nothing was going on.”
The Unicorns’ season is entering its home stretch, and Thoma and her teammates are hoping to make a run at regionals, state and even nationals. Beyond that, Thoma is setting her sights on continuing her bowling career in college and is weighing her options prior to graduation this spring.
“It is a huge goal of mine,” Thoma said of bowling at the collegiate level. “I’ve been looking at that for years and deicing where to go is a huge decision to make, but I really want to go far with my bowling career.”
In addition to her recent success, Thoma said it’s been a rewarding experience to be one of the leaders of New Braunfels’ 2021-22 team. She remembers being one of the younger bowlers at the lanes years ago and is proud to pass along helpful tips whenever she can.
“Over the years I’ve had kids come up to me and I’ve helped them and coached them a little bit and it’s really cool because they look up to people,” Thoma said. “That’s how I grew up, too. I always looked up to the older kids, and now being one of them, it feels really great.”
