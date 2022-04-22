Wildflower seed balls, native plants, wildlife and scavenger hunts. These are just a few of the activities that attendees can expect to find at this year’s Earth Day Celebration.
Friday is Earth Day and the Headwaters at the Comal is observing the holiday by hosting their fourth annual Earth Day Celebration featuring exhibitors from nonprofit local organizations, native tree giveaways and plenty of activities for kids this Saturday.
The event is drawing in plenty of environmental resources like representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who will be educating event goers about endangered species and exhibitors who will be discussing the importance of native plants.
“(The event) really draws focus to some of the natural beauty that we have as well as some of the challenges that we face in the region,” said Jack Downey, programs and restoration coordination for Headwaters at the Comal. “It gives a really good snapshot of the natural wonders in this area and (a look) into some of the conservation things that we can do to help keep things going.”
Last year’s event brought in over 400 spectators to learn more about the conservation of the plants and wildlife in the area. The celebration boasted several exhibitors with some carrying trunks with animal skulls while others showcased live beatles — everything needed to entertain and educate the public.
This year’s event will include native tree giveaways, and event sponsor H-E-B will also be giving away some native plants. Members of the Native Plant Society of Texas, New Braunfels Chapter will be holding an Earth Day native plant sale along with passing out a few educational quizzes with a chance to win seed packets.
“We’ve just been building on what we have done in years past so we have even more exhibitors this year than we did last year,” said Nancy Pappas, the executive director for Headwaters at the Comal. “There’s always something new and different to see out here at the Headwaters.”
Kids will be able to commune with nature while learning about the Headwaters’ conservation efforts. They can also take time to play in the mud crafting wildflower seed balls that they can take home and throw out into nature and watch what grows.
“I think that the love (for the environment) begins (early) and those kids will be able to care for (nature) when they realize that they have a part to play in caring for their environment,” Downey said.
The Headwaters at the Comal annual Earth Day Celebration is going on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While the event is free the event’s organizers are encouraging those who plan to attend to make a reservation to ensure that visitors have a pleasant experience without the crowds. To find out more about the event or to reserve a time slot please visit https://headwatersatthecomal.com/earth-day-2022/.
