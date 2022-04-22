New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy and windy. High 88F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Becoming overcast with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.