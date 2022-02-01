New Braunfels City Council members during their meeting on Jan. 24 gave initial approval to a zoning change and special use permit request that would allow the development of four dwelling units where the zoning district allows a maximum of two.
The half-acre property is located on the east side of Alves Lane just south of Mellow Breeze, an entry road into the Whisperwind Subdivision.
The applicant, Craftmark Homes, is requesting a Type 1 special use permit that would allow for the replacement of the existing 1960 duplex with four dwelling units with development standards to ensure a townhouse style and appearance.
According to Christopher Looney, the city’s planning and development services director, the permit is necessary because the “R-2” base zoning district only allows for single-family or two-family development.
Builder Wayne Wall told council members one of the factors that makes the project beneficial is that “it rids the city of a blighted building that is there that has rolled out the welcome mat for every rat and rodent in town, not to speak of the roaches.”
While the area of the lot, which is about 21,700 square feet, is sufficient to create two duplex lots of 8,000 square feet each, the width of the existing lot is too narrow to subdivide into two lots. A second and final reading of the item is slated for the council’s next regular meeting on Feb. 14.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Adopted the second amendment to the Chapter 380 Agreement between the city and HD Supply Facilities Maintenance, Ltd.
• Approved a resolution and the submission of an application to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s 2022 Recreational Trail Grant Program for the provision of funding for the Alligator Creek project.
• Adopted a resolution approving the Guadalupe Appraisal District facility parking lot expansion.
• Approved a resolution for the submission of an application for funding offered by the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Traffic Safety Program’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program - Comprehensive fiscal year 2023 grant.
• Approved a resolution for the submission of an application for funding offered by the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Traffic Safety Program’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program - Commercial Motor Vehicle fiscal year 2023 grant.
• Approved a contract modification with Trihydro Corporation for engineering and design services for Klein Road repairs at a cost of $106,964 and approved issuance of an invitation for competitive sealed proposal as the procurement method for construction repairs.
• Authorized the city manager to execute a utility cooperative agreement with Green Valley Special Utility District to reimburse water utility relocation costs required with the Klein Road Phase II Project at a cost not to exceed $1.15 million.
• Authorized the city manager to execute a utility cooperative agreement with Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative to reimburse electric utility relocation costs required with the Klein Road Phase II Project at a cost not to exceed $159,551.
• Approved a $267,247 purchase with FunAbounds for playground equipment and installation at Fischer Park.
• Approved a contract with Fischer Construction Company for Mission Hill Park Improvements not to exceed $333,299, a contract modification with Parkhill | Schrickel Rollins for bidding and construction administration services with a fee of $47,000, and a task order with Terracon, Inc. for materials testing services with an estimated fee of $9,905.
• Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance restricting parking on both sides of Independence Drive west of Oak Run Parkway from Oak Run Parkway to the end of Independence Drive.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment modifying the water recreation shuttle permit renewal process and moving the application process from the City Secretary’s Office to the River Operations Division.
• Following a closed executive session, members approved a salary increase for City Attorney Valeria Acevedo to $184,614.
