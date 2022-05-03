The first of several scheduled Comal Independent School District officials testified Tuesday against a former administrator accused of misappropriating school district funds for personal gain.
A Comal County jury of eight men and six women, including alternates, was seated and opening arguments began the trial of Thomas Joseph Bloxham, who is charged with theft of property by a public servant in Judge Bruce Boyer’s 22nd District Court.
Bloxham, 55, and former Comal ISD Superintendent Marc Walker, 67, were indicted twice on charges they misdirected district funds for improvements on their personal properties during a two year period between 2020 and 2012.
Bloxham was also charged with money laundering, and misapplication of fiduciary property between April 10, 2010 and Oct. 9, 2012. He remains free on $50,000 bond, and his trial ends 35 pre-trial and canceled jury proceedings since his initial indictment in 2016.
Bloxham is being tried on the single theft/public servant charge, a second-degree felony, with the other two third-degree felony charges pending. His trial was separated from Walker’s trial on all three charges, set for Aug. 22.
The first witness was Helen Keaton, who the district hired in March 2013 to assume and review most of Bloxham’s duties in a new position as executive director of facilities and maintenance.
Keaton testified her review of documents revealed discrepancies and cost duplications for architectural and construction services in the district 2008’s bond projects — and later those in the district’s 2005 bond.
According to records, SHW Group (architectural firm) and Temple-based Baird Williams Construction, served as the district’s main contractors for projects in both bonds. Bloxham’s indictment listed Baird Williams in seven instances where district money was used to pay companies for work and materials at Bloxham’s residence.
Attorneys for Bloxham and Walker have said their clients legitimately tried to have work done at their homes and that contractors bear the blame for shifting costs to the school district. Defense attorney Scot Courtney asked Keaton if there were any documents or change orders that directly linked his client to double billing or overcharging claimed by any of the firms, especially Baird Williams, Keaton said no, but that there were discrepancies between opening and closing costs of line items in project budgets.
“Anything that could be identified as criminal?” Courtney asked. “Was there anything at all that identified Thomas Bloxham as doing anything (criminal)?”
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Frazier objected but by then the point was made that Keaton’s probe didn’t identify Bloxham as being directly involved in approving, receiving and disbursing Comal ISD funds in the few transactions she reviewed.
Others, including co-workers at Comal ISD and the various contractor firms, are scheduled to testify to their roles in concrete work performed at Bloxham’s home, along with a district-owned metal building and HVAC unit found at his residence.
Also slated to testify are school district administrators that include Superintendent Andrew Kim, who ordered the probe that followed Walker’s resignation in 2012, and John Arias of San Antonio-based ACC Consulting Inc., which the district paid $250,000 for a certified audit two weeks after voters rejected a $451 bond proposal in 2013.
Those findings indicated Comal ISD overpaid Baird Williams by $7.1 million on bond projects, of which it later recovered $5.9 million.
The guilt-or-innocence phase of the trial continues at 9 a.m., Wednesday, with the trial expected to take at least until the end of the week.
Convictions on theft by a public servant are second-degree felonies that carry up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.
