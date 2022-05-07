City council seats, school board trustee positions, constitutional amendments and propositions were on the line as Comal and Guadalupe County voters went to the polls Saturday.
With all precincts reporting in Comal and Guadalupe Counties, Andrés Campos-Delgado, a 49-year-old area manager, was leading in the race for the New Braunfels City Council District 1 seat with 178 votes. Suzie Lynn, who is a COBRA specialist, garnered 168 votes and Jimmy Vallejo Delgado, a 60-year-old business consultant, had 56 votes.
In the District 2 City Council race with all Guadalupe County precincts reporting, Christopher Willis garnered 396 votes and Fabian Dealva, who listed a military occupation, had 80.
With two open at-large trustee seats open in New Braunfels ISD and nearly half of Comal County voting in, as of 11 p.m. — incumbent Wes Clark holds the most votes with 1,615 and behind him is Megan Stratemann-Willis with 1,219. Matthew D. Sargent had 742 while Randy Lenard had 538.
For New Braunfels ISD district 1 trustee, incumbent Keith D. Smith is trailing Morgan Renaud with all of Guadalupe County votes and almost 40% of Comal County votes counted. Renaud has 213 to Smith's 197.
In Comal ISD district 6, which is entirely in Bexar County, Amanda Jones appears poised to defeat Amber Bracegirdle. Jones led Bracegirdle 651 to 296 with most of the vote counted.
In the four candidate race to fill the district 7 seat David Krawczynski, who put up the most money in any May 7 race, has opened a commanding lead with 1,052 votes to Kaila Stovall's 307, Orlando “OJ” Dona's 217 and Steve Gallets' 201.
Voters statewide approved two propositions intended to lower property taxes for homeowners by decisive margins. One proposition is aimed at older and disabled Texans and the other would provide modest relief for homeowners across the board.
Results are unofficial until the votes are canvassed by trustees in both school districts and City Council members.
This story will be updated on Sunday.
I am just curious as to why it takes so long to count 355 votes. Early voting numbers did not come out until 845 and there were only 260 to count. It seems like the quicker technology gets, the slower we as humans become. WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot is going on?
