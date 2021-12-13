A Big Spring man sought on warrants was apprehended Thursday evening after avoiding a standoff with police, authorities said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said SWAT officers were among New Braunfels Police Department units called to serve a suspect with two felony warrants at a residence in the 500 block of South Santa Clara Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday. “The wanted subject was reported to be at that location and armed with a handgun,” Ferguson said, adding as a precaution, officers began setting up a perimeter in the area, with SWAT officers on standby.
“However, as officers were setting up the perimeter they discovered the subject hiding in a vacant home in the 700 block of Butcher Street,” Ferguson said.
Richard Wayne Rains, 55, of Big Spring, was taken into custody without incident.
Rains was booked into the Comal County Jail on the warrants, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence assault-strangulation. He remained in the county lockup Monday under $30,000 bond.
Ferguson said the charges listed in the warrants stemmed from a Nov. 11 incident in the 500 block of South Santa Clara Avenue in which “the suspect threatened a 54-year old female victim with a handgun, assaulted her with the handgun, and also attempted to suffocate her,” he said.
Police remained at the scene of Thursday’s arrest until 6:43 p.m., Ferguson said.
“These cases remain ongoing investigations and additional charges may be pending,” he added.
