Law enforcement agencies on Saturday recovered the body of a 47-year-old Wimberley man who reportedly walked into Canyon Lake on Wednesday morning.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wardens recovered the body of Steven Johnson, 47, of Wimberley, on the shoreline near Boat Ramp 17 at 1:30 p.m. Next of kin was notified shortly thereafter; Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Randy Rush pronounced Johnson dead at the scene, she said.
Johnson, last seen wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants, was reported missing just before noon Wednesday near the ramp, in a cove near Little Jacobs Creek Park on the north central end of the lake adjacent to Farm-to-Market Road 306.
CCSO deputies and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS joined TPWD in the search, which began with a 9-1-1 call from someone who was able to identify a vehicle and personal items authorities found near the boat dock.
New Braunfels Fire Department Dive Team members searched Wednesday afternoon but did not return to the area Thursday and Friday. Canyon Lake Fire’s Marine 53 rescue boat assisted in the search both days but was called off when the search resumed Saturday morning.
Smith said Johnson had last had contact with family members at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday. She said he had expressed <chrome_find class="find_in_page find_selected">suicidal thoughts on that occasion and in other communications immediately prior to his disappearance.
“We are going to ask for an autopsy and a toxicology report, which could take several weeks or months before they come back,” Smith said. She said no other information was available at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.
Johnson’s was the 10th drowning on area waterways and the fifth at Canyon Lake this year.
Celestin Mc-Angy, 26, of Schertz, was recovered between Cranes Mill Park and Comal Park on June 14; Joel Jijo, 22, of Houston was last seen between Boat Ramps No. 5 and No. 6 on May 29 before his body was found June 2.
Brian James Stein, 33, of Denver, Colorado, died near Boat Ramp 11 across Rebecca Creek Park on April 26, and David Alberto Guerra, 34, of Houston, drowned March 17 while trying to save children near the Canyon Park shoreline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.