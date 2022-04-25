Responding to a continued shortage in staffing for seasonal workers, New Braunfels city officials said they would expand hiring for lifeguards at city aquatic facilities to include 15-year-olds.
The city will host an On-The-Spot Hiring Event on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex in order to interview and hire for 50 vacant lifeguard positions.
City Manager Robert Camareno said the city had experienced significant challenges in recruiting seasonal employees to support park and recreation facilities and amenities.
“We are having similar struggles in other key seasonal positions such as camp counselors and park rangers,” Camareno said. “Our hope is that by opening up lifeguard positions to 15-year-old candidates, we can avoid considering reduced hours or even potential closures of city aquatic facilities.”
Lifeguards are responsible for water surveillance, customer service, providing first aid to guests and maintaining city aquatic facilities.
Lifeguards of all ages can work up to 40 hours a week with pay starting at $12.27 per hour. Lifeguards are also eligible to receive the city’s $250 hiring incentive and an end-of-season incentive of up to $300.
Lifeguard certifications will be provided for those that are not already certified, all required training is paid training, and all 15-year-old applicants hired will be assigned positions at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex.
In addition to lifeguards, the April 30 On-The-Spot Hiring Event is also open to anyone wanting to apply for any seasonal positions, including camp counselors and park rangers, with starting pay ranging from $12 to $17 per hour.
Candidates should bring two valid forms of identification. To apply for any open position at the city of New Braunfels, visit www.nbtexas.org/jobs.
