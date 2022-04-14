Seguin police arrested a New Braunfels woman Wednesday they say was drunk when she crashed into another vehicle killing one person and injuring another in March.
Sylvia Rodriguez, 51, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection with the March 13 wreck that claimed the life of 20-year-old Elizabeth Solis, of Gonzales, and injured a 22-year-old man, Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer Sarah Wallace said.
“Rodriguez stated to officers that she consumed multiple alcoholic beverages prior to driving,” Wallace said. Emergency crews responded to a call about 3:10 a.m. March 13 for a report of a head-on collision in the 1200 block of West Kingsbury Street.
Preliminary investigation showed the Jeep Liberty reportedly driven by Rodriguez was heading west on Kingsbury Street when it veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with the Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 22-year-old man, Wallace said. Police have not released the name of the man.
Seguin EMS took the man and Rodriguez to an area hospital, while Solis was taken by AirLife to a San Antonio hospital, where she later died.
Solis was the passenger in the Outlander.
Police arrested Rodriguez at her home in New Braunfels. She was taken to Guadalupe County Jail, where she is being held on bonds totaling $1.5 million set by Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sacthleben.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, and if found guilty, is punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Intoxication assault is a third degree felony is a third degree felony and, if found guilty, is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.