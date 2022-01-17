A bond advisory committee tasked with providing New Braunfels city leaders a prioritized list of projects for consideration on a proposed 2023 bond election ballot will begin work this week.
The committee’s first meeting is slated for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Garden Rooms at the New Braunfels Civic Center located at 375 S. Castell Ave. The meeting is expected to last about two hours.
During the meeting, Transportation and Capital Improvements Director Garry Ford and Assistant City Manager Jared Werner will present information to the committee on the city’s current financial position and capacity, as well as the history of the bond program and the status of current and past projects.
The committee is comprised of a non-voting chairperson appointed by Mayor Rusty Brockman, seven additional members appointed by members of New Braunfels City Council, three members appointed by Comal County Commissioners Court, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court and the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, one member, each, from the certain city boards and commissions and three at-large appointments of members that a vote of council members selected from those who applied.
Council members appointed the following 24 members to the committee: Ray Still, chair; Wes Studdard, mayoral appointment; Andres Campos-Delgado, District 1; Garry Montgomery, District 2; Larry Hammonds, District 3; Jerry Cone, District 4; Karlis Ercums, District 5; Stuart Hannsman, District 6; Kevin Webb, Comal County; Drew Engelke, Guadalupe County; Jonathan Packer, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce; Jenny Wilson, Downtown Board; Amy Stone, Library Advisory Board; Ron Reaves, Planning Commission; Joe Turner, Parks and Recreation Board; Gary Kirkham, Traffic and Transportation Committee; Wayne Peters, New Braunfels Utilities Board; Stephen Brockman, Workforce Housing Advisory Committee; Kathy Meurin, New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation; Brad Bechtol, Watershed Advisory Committee; and Heather Harrison, River Advisory Committee.
Council members also appointed Courtney Lyons-Garcia, Donald Duncan and Robert Wolf for the three at-large positions on the committee.
The city’s proposed timeline calls for the committee to begin work this month. Preliminary projects will be presented in April before being reviewed and finalized by the committee members at the end of this year.
The timeline then calls for council members to finalize the bond proposal in January 2023 and call for an election for May 2023.
City leaders are also developing an updated capital improvement plan to identify a preliminary list of projects based on priority, project readiness and available capital funding.
City staffers will present that document to the committee and the council with potential projects and preliminary designs, including project scope and cost estimates.
