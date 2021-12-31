For New Braunfels area residents, a T-shirt and shorts are likely the most appropriate clothing choice for New Year’s Day, but keep that winter coat handy as the unseasonably warm weather will come to an abrupt end Saturday night.
The warm weather that residents have enjoyed this week continues into Saturday, but a strong cold front comes through Saturday evening, leaving blustery conditions and much colder temperatures in its wake.
“Our high temperatures on New Year’s Day will probably be in the low to mid-80s,” said Keith White, a meteorologist at the NWS office in New Braunfels. “But then the cold front arrives likely in the 6 p.m. to midnight time frame on Saturday evening. It will be rather strong. Temperatures will plummet pretty quickly overnight. We’ll fall to right near or slightly above freezing by Sunday morning.”
Behind the front, breezy to windy conditions are forecast during the overnight into the early morning hours on Sunday with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph.
Sunday morning will feature below-freezing temperatures for northern and eastern portions of the region, with wind chills in the teens in some areas.
“With a strong north wind behind the front, wind chill values will likely be as low as the mid-20s (in New Braunfels) and even colder in the Hill Country,” White said.
While the strongest winds will diminish slightly Sunday morning, they`ll likely remain elevated through the day with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts. Expect high temperatures to only reach to around 50 degrees in New Braunfels on Sunday.
A widespread freeze is expected across the region on Monday morning, with temperatures as low as the teens in the Hill Country.
“We’ll see the skies clear out and winds drop off, and that usually makes conditions ripe for cooling off overnight (Sunday), so Monday morning, we’re calling for official low temperatures in the middle 20s for the New Braunfels area,” White said. “With the lighter winds, wind chill values will be similar to what they were the morning before on Sunday. As quickly as this cold air comes in, it will probably turn around and head right back out.”
Expect a high temperature in the mid-50s on Monday, dipping into the mid-30s overnight. Temperatures warm up into Tuesday and the middle of next week.
