The Comal Independent School District late Thursday announced details of Superintendent Andrew Kim’s new contract, which was extended by two years and includes a $48,000 annual pay raise.
Following a performance review during a late-night meeting on Jan. 27, Comal ISD trustees unanimously approved extending a contract term for Kim, the district’s superintendent since 2012, but Board President Jason York said compensation details were still being negotiated.
In January 2021 the board granted Kim an 18-month extension, from June 30, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2025, and a 5.4% pay hike, from $220,000 to $232,000 annually. The deal announced Thursday extends that term by two years, to Jan. 31, 2027, and hikes his pay to $280,000 annually.
York praised Kim for raising student academic performance during “enormous enrollment growth” in his 10 years leading the district.
“Academic achievement – our number one performance indicator – has risen substantially, with the percentage of students attaining grade-level performance or higher, increasing 12% in reading and 16% in math,” York said. “Our academic performance during the pandemic also outpaced surrounding districts, due to his commitment to keeping our schools open.”
York said Kim eased the pain of rising student enrollment growth, which increased from 18,645 in 2012 to 27,318 today, a 46.5% increase.
“Managing fast-growth is a challenge. However, in the past 10 years we have passed three bonds that by 2025 will have added eight new schools – all without a tax increase,” York said. “The growth is not slowing down. With nearly 7,600 new students in the next five years, we will continue to need the steady and consistent leadership that has been demonstrated.”
York said Kim enhanced learning opportunities for students, which included a district-wide orchestra program, expanded Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, On Ramps, as well as chess, robotics, middle school athletics and elementary intramural sports programs.
“Finally, over the past two years, Mr. Kim has done an outstanding job navigating COVID,” York said. “Throughout the pandemic, he and his staff have worked hard to keep our schools open so students could be in the ideal academic setting – the classroom – while giving parents the choice on how they want to manage their child’s health.”
York said Kim’s 2021 pay increase still left him among the lowest-paid superintendents in the Austin-San Antonio region. Without commenting on specifics, he said in a state where the average tenure for a public school superintendent is three years, keeping Kim on board “was critical.”
“Currently, with the multitude of superintendent vacancies statewide, we know that there are districts seeking great leadership,” York said. “The challenges that we will face in Comal ISD over the next several years are real.
“And while we as parents, teachers, staff, students, and board members may not always agree on everything, I think we can agree that steady, consistent, and experienced leadership will serve us well in years to come.”
Comal ISD voters last Nov. 2 approved a tax ratification election (TRE) that increased the district’s ad valorem tax rate to $1.2920 per $100 property valuation to compensate teachers and staffers, which York said would lead to 3% pay increases over the next two years.
“Teachers are most definitely going to see pay increases ranging from 15% to 18% over the next three years based on the TRE alone,” he said earlier this month. On Thursday, York said districts that experience continual leadership turnover often see that lack of stability result in diminished success.
“We are fortunate to have a superintendent that has been with us for 10 years,” he said. “Mr. Kim’s sustained leadership has been instrumental in Comal ISD becoming the destination district in Texas. As such, this Board supports Mr. Kim and his leadership of Comal ISD.”
I am surprised that there have been no reactions to this article. Comal ISD staff have gone multiple years without raises and their current pay raise is not enough to make up the pay gap between Comal and other ISDs. For the board to deem it appropriate to give Mr. Kim a 48k raise when teachers have been asked to keep tightening their belts is ludicrous and offensive. I understand that Kim is amongst the lower paid superintendents, but when it comes down to it, the guy making six figures will be just fine. Teachers barely making a living wage? Not so much. There’s a huge difference between Mr. Kim’s raise and what has been given to teachers who struggle to make ends meet. This is a slap in the face to Comal ISD teachers and, if Andrew Kim were a decent person he’d refuse the raise in solidarity or even spread that money around to the school staff. Good leadership is lovely and I don’t particularly begrudge Mr. Kim his salary but he’s not the one in the classrooms day after day. This may be how the system works in the country…. Just because things have been done a certain way forever does not mean that it’s right.
