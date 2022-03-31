New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman is joining other mayors from across the country in the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, presented by the Wyland Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean, waterways, and marine life.
The challenge asks residents to make a long-term commitment to reducing pollution and managing water resources more wisely.
Brockman said the New Braunfels community has been blessed with abundant water resources for as long as there have been people living here.
“As stewards of the natural resources we enjoy each day, water plays a most significant role in the success and preservation of life as we know it here, from drinking water to water recreation,” Brockman said. “As mayor, I challenge all citizens of New Braunfels and Comal County to participate. Water conservation is so important as we grow and plan for our future. By following conservation measures and taking the pledge to protect the quality of our water, we all are laying a firm foundation for a sustainable future here in our community.”
Participants can win $3,000 toward their home utility payments, water-saving fixtures and hundreds of other prizes. In addition, one lucky charity from a winning city will receive a 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
The annual mayor’s challenge, which starts Friday and runs through April 30, is a non-profit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire their residents to make a series of simple pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy.
A handful of mayors, who were looking for alternative ways to engage their residents more deeply about the water challenges faced in the country, established the program about 10 years ago.
New Braunfels Utilities is also partnering with the city of New Braunfels to encourage everyone in the community to pledge to conserve water during April.
“We are privileged to live here in New Braunfels and enjoy the Comal and Guadalupe rivers,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications and security officer. “This Water Conservation Challenge serves as a great reminder that we each have opportunities to be good stewards of these precious natural resources.”
Last year, residents from more than 2,000 cities in all 50 states pledged to reduce their annual freshwater consumption by more than 3 billion gallons and reduce waste sent to landfills by 80 million pounds, preventing hundreds of thousands of pounds of hazardous waste from entering watersheds.
To participate, log on to www.mywaterpledge.com. Residents can then use a new digital tool called My Volunteer Water Project which provides a unique way to participate in hands-on home, community, and workplace projects year-round.
The more projects that residents do throughout the year, the better the chances their city will win the mayor’s challenge in April.
Cities will compete in various population categories. Those with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge will then be eligible for their residents to win hundreds of eco-friendly prizes.
To participate in the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation on behalf of New Braunfels, log on to www.mywaterpledge.com.
For more information about the Wyland Foundation, visit www.wylandfoundation.org.
