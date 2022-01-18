South Central Texas residents should stay weather aware, as much colder temperatures behind a late Wednesday cold front and a weak disturbance could lead to the possibility of a wintry mix over many locations in the area Thursday into Friday morning.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels said on Tuesday it’s too early to determine if and exactly where any ice or snow accumulations may occur, but the air over South Central Texas will become cold enough to allow for all types of winter precipitation by Friday morning.
However, with above-normal ground temperatures in place prior to the cold snap, the potential for solid surface accumulations is low.
“The cold front is expected to come in Wednesday evening,” said NWS meteorologist Matt Brady. “Temperatures will quickly drop behind that front and get some freezing wind out of the north as well. On Thursday, there’s a disturbance that will be approaching to the west and will allow for the opportunity for light precipitation.
That precipitation could be a mix of wintery weather, that includes the potential of some light freezing rain, light sleet, perhaps a few flurries, but more likely in the Hill Country, and rain as well.”
After a high temperature in the mid-70s on Wednesday, temperatures will dip to near freezing overnight into Thursday.
Those planning to venture outdoors should be prepared for the possibility of ice accumulations on exposed surfaces such as elevated sidewalks, as well as bridges and overpasses.
High temperatures will only reach the low 40s on Thursday before falling below freezing Thursday night.
“Most likely, the impacts will be in the Hill Country,” Brady said. “Otherwise, in New Braunfels, impacts look to be quite limited. We’re not expecting major impacts across the area or anything like that. This is different than (last February’s winter storm). Things could still change as we get Thursday, so residents should continue to focus on this forecast.”
Fair weather returns for Friday into Saturday. Friday’s high will warm into the mid-40s and on Saturday into the low 50s.
Another upper-level disturbance may bring chances of precipitation to the area on Sunday.
