Despite adding thousands of new voters, Comal County is poised to see hundreds of March 1 primary election votes tossed out — mostly because of new changes in Texas elections laws.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua expressed those fears Thursday, the day before Friday’s deadline to submit ballot by mail applications in time for primary balloting already halfway through the early voting period.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 3,622 in person votes had been cast at the county’s six early voting polling locations, with another 621 votes cast through the mail.
“Overall, introducing a new system to our voters has gone pretty well,” Jaqua said of Comal County’s switch that adds a paper component to electronic balloting. “There are always the little bugs, such as paper ballots being stuck in scanners, but otherwise it’s gone OK.”
The real challenge has been stricter voting rules mandated by Senate Bill 1, enacted by Republican lawmakers last year to enhance security but that are foiling Texans trying to vote by mail in the upcoming primary. Hundreds of completed ballots are being initially rejected for not meeting the state’s new identification requirements.
Jaqua estimated at least 250 ballot by mail applications were rejected this week in Comal County, and on pace to be “300% to 400% higher” than normal.
And that’s before the county’s ballot board met for the first time Thursday to begin reviewing eligibility issues with ballots already cast by voters.
SB 1 requires absentee voters to include a state identification number like a driver’s license number, or — if they don’t have a driver’s license — a partial Social Security number, both when requesting a mail-in ballot and when returning a completed ballot.
Under the state’s new rules, officials cannot accept ballots without the ID information on the return envelopes containing the ballot and must mail them back if there’s enough time for the voter to send back a corrected envelope.
Defective ballots must be sent back to voters if they arrive early enough to be sent back and corrected. If officials determine there’s not enough time, they must notify the voter by phone or email. Voters must then visit the elections office in person to correct the issue, or use the state’s new online ballot tracker to verify the missing information.
In Texas, absentee voting is often used by people for whom voting in person can be a challenge, including those with disabilities. Those 65 or older automatically qualify for mail-in ballots, but others must qualify under a limited set of reasons, including absence from the county during the election period or a disability or illness that would keep them from voting in person.
The option of voting by mail vanished after Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline, leaving hundreds of voters unaware that their applications or ballots with incorrect information will be rejected.
Jaqua said the Texas Secretary of State’s office had a good YouTube video that explained how to correctly fill out information, but it arrived too late for most voters to see it.
“It arrived yesterday but it should have been done earlier to be seen by the voters and the elections workers,” Jaqua said. “It should have been seen by both.”
The Comal County elections website has a video for voters using Hart InterCivic’s Verity Duo system, which converts votes from touch screens onto paper to be stored for recounts or audits. Voters cast ballots electronically, which are reprinted and fed into a scanner that records their choices. All of the early polling locations have eight electronic voting machines and a scanner.
Because of the state’s new rules and local balloting changes, Jaqua hopes many of the county’s 300 enlisted poll workers would work a few hours at early voting sites before being dispatched to 25 countywide polling sites on Election Day.
“It would help them become used to the changes,” she said.
Jaqua said it’s too soon to say how this 2022 off-year election compares to the one in 2018.
“We urge all voters to get out and vote,” she said. “If you did get a letter from us saying that your application was rejected, please contact us or come in to vote in person.”
Through mid-afternoon Thursday, the main county elections center led the six early polling sites with 1,081 in-person votes, the Mammen Library in Bulverde second with 771 and St. Francis Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake third with 538. There have been 355 Republican and 266 Democratic ballots received through the mail.
Early voting continues through the weekend, takes Monday off in honor of Presidents Day, and ends at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Runoffs for March 1 balloting will be held Saturday, May 21. For more, visit the county’s elections website, www.co.comal.tx.us/Elections.htm, or the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us. Those with questions should contact the Comal County Elections Office at 221-1352 or votecomal.com.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report
COMAL COUNTY EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
With the exception of Presidents Day on Monday, these early polling locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• Comal County Goodwin Annex, 1297 Church Hill Dr., New Braunfels
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake
• Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, (until 4 p.m. Thursday)
Log In
