If the month of December seemed warmer than usual, that’s because — according to the National Weather Service — it was.
New Braunfels experienced the warmest December since record-keeping began at New Braunfels National Airport in 2010.
The average mean temperature during the month, as observed at the airport, set a new record at 63 degrees. The normal average temperature for December is 52.5 degrees.
The average maximum temperature of 74.1 degrees and the average minimum temperature of 51.9 degrees also set new December record highs.
The normal high temperature in New Braunfels in December is 64.9 degrees, while the average low temperature is 40.1 degrees.
According to Jason Runyen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, there were two main ingredients that set up record-breaking December warmth.
“La Niña was one contributing factor, but the polar jet stream remained well north of the region which trapped cold air over the Pacific Northwest and Canada,” Runyen said. “Much of the southern U.S. and even the Central U.S. had a very warm December.”
The La Niña climate pattern refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific.
La Niña tends to bring drier and warmer than normal weather across the southern U.S. and cooler and wetter conditions in the northern U.S. and Canada.
For San Antonio, where record-keeping goes back to 1885, it was the second warmest December.
The average mean temperature during the month, as observed at San Antonio International Airport, was 64.2 degrees, just 1.8 degrees shy of the record of 66 degrees set in 1889. The normal average temperature for December is 53.7 degrees.
The average maximum temperature in December was 74.1 degrees, which set a record for the warmest average maximum temperature, one-tenth of a degree warmer than in 1889.
The normal maximum temperature is 64.3 degrees. The average minimum temperature was 54.3 degrees, just shy 3.8 degrees from the 1889 record of 58.1.
For at least three days during the month — Dec. 15-17 — the average temperature departure from normal was more than 20 degrees.
South Central Texas residents were not alone in working up a sweat while hanging Christmas lights.
Last month was the hottest December in Texas since at least 1889, according to State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon.
Gammon found that temperatures from Dallas through Abilene to Del Rio averaged 5 to 9 degrees above normal, according to a Texas A&M University news release issued Monday. Nielsen-Gammon is the school’s regents professor of atmospheric sciences.
Nielsen-Gammon also said last month would likely prove to have been the warmest Texas winter month on record. February 2017 currently holds that distinction.
“It’s like the entire state moved south for the winter,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “Amarillo got Dallas’s normal temperatures, Dallas got Corpus Christi’s normal temperatures, and Austin got Brownsville’s normal temperatures.
The official state record for the warmest December is held by December 1933, at 53.3 degrees. The 20th-century average for December is 46.9 degrees, he said.
Texas seasonal temperatures have been 2 degrees warmer on average than in the 20th century because of climate change, the climatologist said.
“Global warming didn’t cause this December to be record-setting, but it did contribute to the margin of victory,” he said.
The unseasonably warm temperatures have also been worsening drought conditions throughout the state. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than two-thirds of the state is in a drought, and 10 percent is in an extreme drought.
“In much of West Texas, it hasn’t rained for over two months,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “The high temperatures increase the rate of evaporation, drying out everything and leading to increased wildfire risk.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.