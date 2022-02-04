Seeking to enhance relationships and bolster community policing efforts, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office is initiating a new crime prevention program.
The Sheriff’s Office Community Connection will have its inaugural meeting at 9 a.m. Monday at Las Palapas Restaurant in the Town Center at Creekside, 115 Creekside Crossing in New Braunfels.
CCSO Sheriff Mark Reynolds hopes the hour-long event will be the first in a series of informal conversations on topics important to community residents.
“Our goal is to have them each month at locations throughout the county,” Reynolds said of the gathering featuring coffee, tacos and conversation. “It’s about getting feedback and building relationships with residents, to get more on the problems from the people served by deputies.
“There won’t be any speeches, just a chance to meet and chat with residents in an informal setting for them to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the deputies that serve their communities.”
