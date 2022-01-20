It’s not every day that a chemical engineer working in the oil and gas industry in Houston switches gears and decides to go back to school, eventually becoming a dentist.
For Dr. Leslie Smith, it just made sense.
Leslie and her husband, Dr. Zack Smith, who is double board certified in anesthesiology and pain management, arrived in New Braunfels mid-year in 2021. Leslie joined the practice of Dr. Jim Peck, Smile New Braunfels, in late 2021, and also serves as Dental Director at Volunteers in Medicine, a New Braunfels Christian Ministries program that provides medical and dental care to local, uninsured patients. Zack is in practice at Pain Specialists of America in San Marcos.
Their journey to get here might seem daunting to some. To Leslie, however, it was simply a matter of following her passion and having the support of several good mentors along the way.
Leslie and Zack met each other in Houston, her hometown, while they were both working in the oil and gas industry. Leslie was doing some volunteer work, but she knew she wanted to go into a career that would be more hands on and allow her to continue to follow her servant’s heart.
“In dentistry, you are solving problems, which is really not that different than what you do in engineering,” Leslie explained. “I would say the part that draws me to dentistry is the human factor. People are not so black and white like nuts and bolts, but I like the challenge.”
She has always wanted to help others, a trait she believes she inherited from her mother, who is a nurse.
In 2011, Leslie decided to go back to school at the University of Texas at Austin to pursue studies in the medical field. She was then accepted into dental school at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
In a serendipitous turn of events, Zack, an electrical engineer, also decided to go back to school in the medical field. He eventually accepted a residency in Omaha, Neb. The couple moved to Nebraska where Leslie took a residency with the University of Nebraska Medical Center during the middle of the pandemic. As the resident general dentist, she found herself running an emergency clinic with constantly changing pandemic rules. After residency, she worked in a Medicaid practice, private practice, corrections (Lancaster County and Douglas County jails), and geriatric mobile care (nursing home clinical facilities) in both Iowa and Nebraska.
As the volunteer general dentist at Clinic with a Heart, a center for the underserved and the underinsured in Lincoln, Neb., Leslie performed simple and surgical extractions every Wednesday.
“Public health is a like a second home to me,” she said. “I want to be out there helping others. If we can do an extraction (or other procedure), we can help save a patient from an expensive emergency room visit and problems later on.”
She also knows the economics behind a smile.
“If you can help someone get their teeth fixed, it can mean the difference between them getting a job or not,” Leslie added.
Both Zack and Leslie are glad to be back in Texas near family. Not long after they arrived in New Braunfels, Leslie began volunteering with Volunteers in Medicine. She then accepted the position of Dental Director in late 2021.
“I like caring for others,” Leslie said. “When I was in school, I worked as a counselor at the UT Learning Center. I think it has helped me in my practice – being able to read patients and being able to gain their trust. When you are in the dentist chair, you are in such a vulnerable position. That trust is important.”
Leslie is a member of the American Dental Association River District and also just recently joined the Rotary Club of New Braunfels.
“I do feel that I am exactly where I am meant to be,” Leslie said. “New Braunfels is a beautiful town, and I am hoping to call this place my permanent home.”
