The holidays are past, but the need persists.
Volunteers with the New Braunfels Food Bank served an estimated more than 400 vehicles on Wednesday morning while distributing products donated by Tyson, the Springdale, Arkansas-based chicken, beef and pork processor.
New Braunfels Food Bank executive director Monica Borrego said although there is a lot of awareness about hunger and people in need around the holiday season, the number of people frequenting the food bank doesn’t wane, and donations and volunteers are needed year-around.
“The need is pretty consistent,” Borrego said. “We do see spikes around the holidays, not only of help coming in from the community but also from the need. After the holidays wrap up and when everybody is getting back to their normal routine, we see lower numbers of volunteers. There’s consistency in the need but not as many volunteers and helping hands coming in to get the food out.”
Borrego said individuals interested in volunteering could visit the food bank’s website at nbfoodbank.org for more information on how to serve.
“All of our shifts are listed on there,” she said. “We have opportunities from the kitchen to make prepared meals to the warehouse to sort out product or build boxes of food, and also our pantry, where we’re getting food out to the community.”
It was a busy morning for volunteers as they distributed bacon, corn dogs, hash browns, hams, sausage and other products.
For Lindsay Brennan, it was her first day serving as a volunteer.
“There’s lots of people coming in today for fresh food,” Brennan said. “It’s a great feeling to come out today and volunteer and see everyone going home with enough food for at least a few meals. But we always need more volunteers.”
Gail Schumacher said she has been volunteering for about six months.
“It makes us all happy to volunteer,” Schumacher said. “We’re a happy bunch. It’s so much fun. You’re giving, and you receive from what you give. I’m amazed to see how much people donate for food. It’s awesome.”
And for the food bank, the Tyson donation and giveaway was timely.
“We have been working very closely with them, as they have a facility in Seguin,” Borrego said. “With that, we were able to secure a donation that we were putting out (Wednesday). We put out a message to our families that we’re serving that this would be available, and the response was great.”
Herald-Zeitung readers, and those who wish to subscribe to the newspaper, can help the food bank restock its pantry by coming by the newspaper office at 549 Landa St. and donating goods.
Donate six non-perishable items and get a free month of the newspaper when signing up for a $15 monthly subscription or a one-year subscription for $179.
Every January and February for the past several years, we have had this promotion to help restock the shelves at the New Braunfels Food Bank,” said Neice Bell, publisher of the Herald-Zeitung. “We do it this time of year because the food bank is usually in need of food due to giving so much away at the holidays. The promotion is for everyone, not just non-subscribers. If you already have a subscription, you can participate also. Just renew your subscription and bring in the food, and we will give you a month free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.