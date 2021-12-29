City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Friday and Saturday, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
All Comal County offices, including the sheriff’s office, precinct justices of the peace and constable’s offices, county justice center courtrooms, and administrative offices and annexes will be closed Friday until resuming normal hours on Monday, Jan. 3.
New Braunfels city hall, municipal court, parks and recreation offices, South Castell Avenue municipal building, will all be closed Friday. The Main Library and Westside Community Center will also be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The library will be open 1-5 p.m. on Sunday; WCC reopens on Monday, Jan. 3. Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Landa Park’s Aquatic Complex, Miniature Golf Course, Fischer Park Splash Pad and Nature Center are closed for all holidays. The Landa Recreation Center will host Holiday Adventure Camp from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
The city will have residential collections of garbage, recycling and green waste as normal through Thursday but no collections of commercial waste on Saturday, Jan. 1, with those collections held either Friday or Monday.
Water Oriented Recreation District and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 3. The city Recycle Center will be closed through Monday, Jan. 3 and reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Comal County’s Moe Schwab Recycling Center and regional drop-off locations will be closed Friday and Saturday. Area banks, U.S. Post Offices and U.S. Mail deliveries will be closed Saturday. Herald-Zeitung offices will be open Friday, but closed on Monday. Most grocery stores and retailers will also be open through the New Year’s holiday weekend.
New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 2. To report service issues or outages, call the 24/7 NBU Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
