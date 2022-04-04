The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation are teaming up to host a regional job fair on Wednesday.
The free event, featuring around 40 employers ready to hire for immediate openings in a diverse range of job skills, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McKenna Events Center located at 801 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.
“We have a number of great employers in attendance this year with open positions ranging from tech to manufacturing,” said Michele Boggs, vice president of economic development for the New Braunfels EDC. This a wonderful opportunity for job seekers in the region to find a great long-term career.”
Job seekers can expect to find hundreds of openings in entry, intermediate and advanced-level positions in various industries, including government, healthcare, education and retail.
“This is our third regional job fair to host since the pandemic began,” said Josh Schneuker, executive director for the Seguin EDC. “At the last job fair held this past November, we had several of our participating employers fill all their open positions with job fair attendees. We strongly encourage attendees to show up prepared to be interviewed and quite possibly hired on the spot.”
Job seekers are encouraged to arrive at the job fair in business casual attire with multiple copies of an updated resume in hand. Many employers will conduct on-site interviews and extend employment offers during job fair hours.
According to a report released by the US Census Bureau, the average one-way commute in the United States was 27.6 minutes in 2019. The regional job fair partnership between New Braunfels, Schertz, and Seguin, provides the participating employers with a unique opportunity to tap into that average drive-time to reach a larger pool of talented employee candidates.
“The Schertz EDC is happy to be partnering with Seguin and New Braunfels to connect regional employers to qualified talent,” said Adrian Perez, executive director of the Schertz EDC. “Providing support to both employers and job seekers remains one of our top priorities.”
For more information regarding the regional job fair, visit the New Braunfels EDC, Schertz EDC or Seguin EDC on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
