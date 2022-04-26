The nineteenth edition of the Wein and Saengerfest celebration returns to downtown New Braunfels on May 7.
The event starts at noon with live music happening throughout the day from Knotty Grove, the Barditch Hippies, Waves, and Yesenia McNett and the Groove Doctors.
The finale of the event begins at 7:30 pm with a street dance to the tunes of Soul Sessions, a unique group of Central Texas’ top R&B, Soul and Funk musicians.
While listening to live music, local residents and visitors are also invited to wander the shops of historic downtown New Braunfels, sample wine and craft beer from a variety of Texas-based vendors, participate in family-friendly activities and munch on treats from local food merchants Wein and Saengerfest is a free event, but wine and beer tasting tickets, as well as souvenir wine and beer glasses, are available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event benefit the New Braunfels Downtown Association and the New Braunfels Parks Foundation for downtown beautification and enhancement projects.
“A variety of activities and events will be available, including live trivia games, downtown shopping and a variety of food trucks,” said David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator. “There will also be wine and craft beer educational seminars for beginners and experts alike that will include tips on pairing food with wine, deciding which wines to buy and a closer look at the ingredients in your favorite craft beer.”
