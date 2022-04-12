The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close the service road across Canyon Dam to begin herbicide treatments around the dam on Tuesday, April 19.
Officials expect the closure to last only a few days. An agency contractor will spray the dam’s rip rap (rocks and other material protecting against erosion) and downstream embankment to rid them of woody plants and other unwanted vegetation.
“The road is not usually open to public vehicle traffic, just walkers, and once a year or so people are allowed to drive across during special events,” said Clay Church, the Corps Fort Worth District public relations specialist, who said the closure should last two days for the contractor to stage equipment and apply the herbicide.
Herbicide application on Canyon Dam occurs twice a year, once in spring and once in late summer, said Javier Pérez Ortiz, Canyon Lake manager.
“We understand large numbers of people use the dam service road as a place to exercise, walk, including pets enjoying a walk with their owners, take pictures and enjoy being outdoors,” Ortiz said. “For the safety of all visitors, we will be restricting access until the work is completed.”
Weather permitting, the Corps anticipates reopening the road April 21, when the contractor moves equipment off the downstream embankment and off the dam service road.
For more, call the Corps’ Canyon Lake office, 830-964-3341, during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit the Corps’ Fort Worth District website at www.swf.usace.army.mil
