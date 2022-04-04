Thursday is the final day to register to vote in the May 7 elections, which will select New Braunfels City Council members, school board trustees in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts and decide two amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said the county had 125,575 registered voters as of Friday. Those seeking to register can submit completed applications from the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.votetexas.gov, by end of business on Thursday.
The last day to submit applications for ballots by mail is Tuesday, April 26; early voting begins Monday, April 25 and ends Tuesday, May 3. Thursday is also the deadline for candidates to file campaign finance reports with city and school district entities.
The state’s campaign finance law, outlined in Title 15 of the Texas Election Code, requires reports filed 30 days and eight days prior to the May 1 election. Thursday’s deadline covers the period beginning Jan. 1 and ending March 28.
Six are vying for three seats on the New Braunfels ISD board; six are competing for two Comal ISD trustee positions and five seek two City Council spots currently held by incumbents Shane Hines and Justin Meadows, both of whom did not file for reelection.
All seats are for three-year terms. For information on candidates, districts and polling locations for early voting and Election Day balloting, visit votecomal.com, nbtexas.org, nbisd.org and comalisd.org.
