New Braunfels police and fire responders worked a pair of accidents over the weekend, the first causing a major tie-up on State Highway 46, and another that sent a motorcyclist to an area hospital.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said a mobile home slipped off of a tractor-trailer Saturday afternoon at arguably the city’s worst traffic intersection — SH 46 and the Interstate 35 northbound access road.
“We were called there around 1:24 p.m. for half of a mobile home that had come off of the trailer,” Ferguson said.
The mishap tied up all
southbound lanes on SH 46, he added.
“A wrecker was able to get it back up on the trailer and we reopened the lanes at 2:29 p.m.,” he added.
There were no injuries. No additional details were available Monday.
Motorcycle crash
On Sunday evening, police and fire units were called to the Spur Avenue and Interstate 35 frontage road for a collision involving a motorcycle and passenger car.
“Around 9 p.m. we arrived to find the motorcyclist was alert and oriented,” Ferguson said of the driver, a male who was transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels with non life-threatening injuries.
Ferguson said a man who was driving the Kia was not transported.
No additional information, such as ages and residences of the drivers and what caused the collision, was available on Monday.
He said emergency responders cleared the scene around 10:10 p.m.
