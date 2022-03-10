A proposed truck stop along the I-35 access road between Oak Creek Way and Alligator Creek in New Braunfels is off the table, at least for now.
According to city officials, Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores withdrew its application for a special use permit that would allow for the construction of a truck stop on the north side of I-35.
The New Braunfels Planning Commission was slated to consider the application last week, but the Oklahoma City-based company withdrew the request prior to that meeting.
According to Planning Commission Chair Lee Edwards, the withdrawal means that the item will not “be on any future agenda, unless a new application is submitted.”
City officials said they had no information on why the application was withdrawn and requests seeking comment from Love’s representatives were not immediately successful.
The proposal has seen a slew of stops and starts.
The item was postponed from the June 1 Planning Commission meeting to the July 6 meeting.
At the July 6 meeting, Love’s company officials requested postponing the item while the Texas Department of Transportation reviewed the traffic impact analysis report for the project and an updated notice of postponement was provided to the adjacent property owners before the September Planning Commission meeting.
A new notice of public hearing was provided by the city, indicating the item would be on the commission’s March 1 agenda.
The proposal has received significant opposition from residents, especially those living in the Oak Creek Estates and Quail Valley communities.
Among the reasons for opposition residents expressed in emails and letters to city officials were the potential release of benzene and harmful compounds at the pump or from gasoline storage tank vents, excessive truck traffic on neighborhood streets and disturbing levels of noise.
A feasibility study submitted to the city by Ohio-based civic engineering firm Ceso on behalf of Love’s cited demand for truck fueling along the busy I-35 corridor and a lack of available accessible parking for professional drivers between San Antonio and Austin as reasons for the proposed development in New Braunfels.
“Prior to selecting this site, Love’s investigated sites in Kyle, San Marcos and Schertz along the Interstate 35 corridor,” the feasibility study reads. “However, the site in New Braunfels best fit the existing Love’s network and provided access with minimal impact to the surrounding traffic pattern.”
Two truck stops already operate in the vicinity: the T/A Truck Stop (formerly Rip Griffin Truck Stop) located 0.66 of a mile to the east at the I-35 access road and Conrads Lane intersection, and the Tex Best Travel Center Truck Stop is about one mile west located at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 306 and the I-35 access road.
Both truck stops sit on the southbound side of I-35. The proposed Love’s property also sits on the southbound side of the interstate.
The proposed location was the first truck stop proposal under consideration since City Council members approved an ordinance amendment in December 2020 removing the proximity restriction between truck stops, adopting development and operational standards to minimize potential negative impacts on surrounding property, and adding the requirement for approval of a special use permit before the development of any new truck stop.
According to city officials, the application for a permit allowing a truck stop requires submitting a site plan, landscaping plan, traffic impact analysis and feasibility study indicating the anticipated demand for truck fueling and overnight parking.
Under city ordinance, required development standards for truck stops include a minimum setback of 300 feet from any property line used or zoned for residential use, including single-family, two-family, multifamily or manufactured home park use, as well as a 6-foot to an 8-foot tall masonry wall, one 3-inch caliper shade tree per 15 linear feet and one 24- inch tall shrub every five feet.
Before December 2020, the city’s zoning ordinance allowed truck stops as a use permitted by right in specific zoning designations, but its definition of “truck stop” included a provision that they could only be located outside a two-mile radius of another truck stop.
