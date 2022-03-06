There are very few people who can hold their own against a gorilla that weighs over 50,000 tons and even fewer that can communicate with one — however, actress Kaylee Hottle manages to do both on screen without uttering a single word.
Hottle starred in the blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which was one of few movies in Hollywood to prominently feature American Sign Language (ASL) and hire a deaf actress to play such a vital character to the film’s plot.
The young actress made an appearance at a closed caption double feature of “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “The Batman,” which drew ASL-speaking and other movie goers alike to New Braunfels’ Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre Friday night.
The “Godzilla vs. Kong” actress met with fans prior to the showing of the film as part of Hill Country Comicon going on this weekend. She spent time signing autographs and posed for pictures with those in attendance.
“I really like meeting the fans,” Hottle said. “It’s nice to see people like me who are involved in movies or different industries. It’s really inspiring to me.”
In addition to Hottle’s appearance at the theatre, fans also got an opportunity to communicate with the young actress about her career and ASL activism during a panel at Comicon on Saturday. Her appearances in commercials and movies have helped her to spread a message about the importance of ASL.
“There’s not a lot of movies with deaf people,” Hottle said. “Deaf artists are trying to get involved (in the film industry) and so it’s good to see it change.”
Recently, “CODA,” a film about the only hearing child in a deaf family was nominated for Best Picture for the 2022 Oscars and Hottle took a moment to recognize the moment for the deaf community in Hollywood.
“(It’s) a huge step, so that’s been really great for us,” she said. “Just to spread the word and to see that deaf representation has been awesome.”
The event also featured an appearance by famed comic book artist Matt Frank. Frank has been creating dynamic cover art for adaptations of Godzilla for several years during his career.
Many made the trip out to see the actress and enjoy the movies thanks to Michael Razzen, who promoted the event. Razzen promotes several movie events geared toward the deaf community across the area and lent his skillset to reach the public.
New Braunfels is home to a growing community of ASL users. Charles and Kari Graves are two who have been a part of that community in New Braunfels for over 20 years. The Graves’ have played a part in widening the community over the last few years and have hosted many events.
“We just love living here in New Braunfels,” Kari Graves said. “I can't imagine moving anywhere else. So hopefully we continue to do what we're doing for as long as we can.”
In movie theatres that don’t have deaf-friendly events, those that are unable to hear the films have to rely on bulky devices or special glasses to be able to follow along with the movie making it more difficult to enjoy, which is why this event is so important to the community, they said.
“I hope people realize the deaf really do enjoy going to movies and having open captions,” Charles Graves said. “If there’s not (open captions), we can't go. So, it really allows deaf people to enjoy (movies) in the same way that hearing people can.”
American Sign Language interpreters, Jennifer Husband and Leyel Hudson will be available at Hill Country Comicon this weekend to help make the event more accessible to everyone who attends.
Comicon wraps up on Sunday, March 6.
