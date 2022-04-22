After being turned down by four Canyon Lake venues, Beto O’ Rourke campaign officials announced the Democratic gubernatorial candidate will appear at an undisclosed New Braunfels location for an invitation-only event starting at noon on Saturday.
Chris Evans, campaign communications coordinator, said Saturday’s event would be hosted by a private resident, with an RSVP link available on the candidate’s Facebook page. That resident, who requested anonymity, confirmed that information early Friday afternoon.
O’Rourke and his opponent in the November general election, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, separately appeared in San Antonio on Friday. Abbott lauded border law enforcement in a morning event, with the El Paso Democrat slated for a campaign appearance in the afternoon.
O’Rourke’s appearance has bounced from site to site throughout the county since mid-week. Four Canyon Lake locations, some citing threats and fears of retaliation, turned down O’Rourke over a 36-hour span through Thursday evening.
Comal Independent School District officials, responding to Thursday morning’s Herald-Zeitung story, said the event would not be held at Canyon Lake High School. Campaign officials said it would be held at Whitewater Amphitheater, but officials there denied any contact with the campaign, stating the venue’s next events were scheduled for early May.
Campaign officials then stated it would be held at the Community Resource and Recreation Center in Canyon Lake, but within an hour board members agreed to cancel the appearance, citing safety and non-profit status concerns.
By Friday morning, the Democratic Women of Comal County could not confirm if O’Rourke would appear at the annual Robbi and Dan Boone Dinner, celebrating both late county party leaders, at Gruene Events Center on Saturday, April 30. Comal County Democratic Party officials were not immediately available for comment on Friday.
