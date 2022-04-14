Staffers were busy salvaging what they could Thursday morning from the Comal County Crisis Center, which was all but destroyed by a fire that ripped through the facility Wednesday night.
“Shelter staff smelled smoke and when they investigated noticed one of the rooms was engulfed in flames,” said Julie Strentzsch, the non-profit’s new CEO. “They did an amazing job in getting everyone out of the building and everyone safe.”
Strentzsch and her staffers were busy relocating residents to safe homes and soliciting help from the public to replace items lost to the fire. Sixteen were inside the building at the time of the blaze, which sent dozens of first responders from New Braunfels’ police and fire departments to the facility at 1547 E. Common Street around 7:15 p.m.
“Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke coming from the structure, with all occupants being reported safely out of the building,” NBFD Battalion Chief Donny Obuch said. “Fire units began an aggressive interior attack (after) encountering heavy smoke and heat upon entry into the building.”
Obuch said crews were able to contain the fire fairly quickly and performed primary and secondary searches through the smoke to make sure all occupants were out of the building. Strentzsch said the blaze quickly moved from the first and second floors and into the attic, scarring rooms throughout the facility and most of its contents.
“The belief is that it’s a total loss,” Strentzsch said, estimating the damage was in the “hundreds and hundreds of thousands, maybe as much as $1 million.”
Since 1986, the Crisis Center of Comal County has addressed the needs of those experiencing domestic violence and provides services to women, children and men of all ages. In 1994 it constructed a six-bedroom full service emergency shelter at the site, which was expanded to nine bedrooms and more office space for additional services.
No one was injured in the blaze and the city fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.
“We have placed current shelter clients in safe places until we can provide them with a more permanent solution,” Strentzsch later said in a statement. “We are awaiting the report from the adjuster to determine whether or not the building can be repaired.”
Fire response included 25 personnel from four engine companies, two truck companies, two medic units, a battalion chief, an EMS officer, and a fire marshal’s office investigator. Obuch said the last units left the scene at 11:43 p.m.
Throughout, police shut down traffic along Common Street, where New Braunfels Utilities crews shut down electric and water and Centerpoint Energy terminated gas service.
Strentzsch said the Center is on the rebound.
“While we cannot currently accept new shelter clients, we are still able to provide many of our resources, such as: case management, SANE services, hotline services, and counseling,” Strentzsch said. “We have been overwhelmed with gratitude at the willingness of our community to immediately offer provisions and resources for our clients and staff.
The Center’s current unmet immediate needs include:
• Hygiene for adults and children (shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, Q-tips, body lotion, body wash, hairbrushes etc.)
• Breakfast, lunch and snack items (individually wrapped)
• Storage space to secure salvageable items from the shelter
• Android and iPhone and iPad chargers
“As we begin the process of rebuilding, we will be in need of temporary shelter,” Strentzsch added. “We’re also seeing if anyone can donate some storage spaces for us to store what we’re able to salvage from the building.”
Monetary donations are accepted at paypal.me/ccccnbtx, or click the “Donate” button at the Center website, crisiscenternb.org. In-person donations are being accepted at the administration center at 1528 E. Common Street, Suite 6, call 830-620-7520.
“We are grateful for safe clients and grateful for all of the outpourings of love and assistance,” Strentzsch said. “Our community of supporters mean the world to us. In our time of crisis, our community has generously stepped in to meet our needs and YOU are such a blessing.
“We will work diligently to rebuild so that we can continue to disrupt the cycle of violence through our comprehensive continuum of care. We cannot thank our community enough for your quickness to service, and we are grateful for the chance to partner with you so that we may rebuild to serve you better.”
