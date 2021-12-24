National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologists say chances are unlikely for a repeat this winter of the extreme kind of event that brought snow, ice and below-freezing temperatures to the area for several days in February, which resulted in rotating power blackouts and water outages.
A winter outlook issued by the NOAA Climate Prediction Center favors a warmer and drier-than-normal winter in South Central Texas, driven by the development of the climate pattern known as La Niña present in the Pacific Ocean. The resulting colder ocean water in the Eastern Pacific drives most winter storms north of South Central Texas. Forecasters express confidence that La Niña will hang around through the rest of the winter.
However, according to Keith White, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, that does not necessarily mean that a winter event is out of the question for the area.
“We don’t anticipate seeing (a storm like last February) again this year, especially given the current state of La Niña,” White said in a recent YouTube presentation. “Of course, we cannot rule out winter weather happening in our area. It’s always good to be prepared to keep an eye on the forecasts as we get a better idea in the short term of what is possible meteorologically, but climatologically we don’t anticipate a whole lot in winter weather impacts.”
White said forecasters expect below normal impacts from flooding or heavy rain due to odds tilted toward below normal rainfall.
Forecasters also expect a below-normal potential for critical fire weather in South Central Texas. Conditions could change late in the season, however.
“As we continue to see dryness, if we don’t see a lot of rain this winter, many areas, especially out westward where it’s already been dry, will likely transition to an above-normal risk late this winter and into the spring for fire weather,” White said. “That’s already being shown in some of the long-term outlooks by the National Interagency Coordination Center.”
In addition, White said meteorologists expect a below-normal potential for severe weather through January, but late winter into spring could feature above-normal chances, particularly for large hail.
“We are not really dealing with severe weather in the wintertime here very frequently, but as we transition into the spring, there is a chance that we could be looking at an increased frequency of severe weather,” he said. “It’s entirely impossible to predict an event more than a week out, but looking at historical data, it’s not very likely that we’re going to see winter weather impacts for much of our area. If we did, it’s more likely over our northern counties and parts of the Hill Country, but you can never rule it out.”
NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above-, near- or below-average, and how drought conditions are anticipated to change in the months ahead.
The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.