A cement mixer attached to a truck flipped over, scattering cement and other materials into Interstate 35’s southbound lanes, which closed for a short time Friday afternoon.
New Braunfels police and fire units arrived to the accident scene, just north of the Walnut Avenue exit, around 1 p.m. Friday.
“All southbound lanes of I-35 are currently closed at Walnut Avenue due to a traffic accident involving a large truck that was towing a cement mixer,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
Ferguson said no injuries were reported. Police closed all southbound lanes and rubberneckers slowed northbound lanes during the cleanup, which was completed just before 2:30 p.m. In the meantime, plenty of backed-up angry drivers had their say on social media.
“They were lucky their truck didn’t flip when the trailer twisted and lifted them off the ground,” posted one man, adding he and an 18-wheeler narrowly avoided becoming part of the wreck. “They were hauling and driving their truck like they were in a NASCAR truck race.
“When are people going to learn they can’t do this when hauling? And when did everyone get in such a rush to die on I-35? I get my doors blown off by trucks all the time on this stretch and we’ve seen enough accidents to know there is a problem — when will the crackdown on this begin?”
Firefighters battle two more grass fires
New Braunfels firefighters arriving at the scenes of two small grass fires spent little time on both on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ferguson said units sent to the 200 block of South Chestnut Avenue at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday saw a 1-foot-by-1-foot scored area near a residence that had already been extinguished. Construction crews working at the corner of Landa Park Drive and Elizabeth Avenue, near the Wurstfest grounds, extinguished a 20x20 foot grass fire around 2:53 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters spent only 16 minutes making sure the fire was out.
Both blazes were the 16th and 17th grass fires in the city since March 5.
