Residents can take the opportunity to get rid of those herbicides, pesticides and fungicides on Saturday when the city of New Braunfels hosts a household hazardous waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon at the parking lot of City Hall, 550 Landa St.
Participants must enter the parking lot from the Laurel Lane side. The line begins at the entrance on the Laurel Lane side of the parking lot, queues up Laurel Lane, and then goes left on Wood Road toward Clearfield Drive.
The event is open to New Braunfels residents. Residents must bring a state-issued photo I.D. with their current address to verify residency.
The last car in line at noon will be the last assisted.
Accepted household hazardous waste includes herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, pool chlorine, drain cleaner, hydrogen peroxide, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, stains, muriatic acid, laundry bleach and oven cleaner.
Participants should not mix any items and transport them only in their car’s trunk or truck bed. When possible, items should be in their original, properly sealed and labeled containers.
The size of individual containers cannot exceed five gallons for liquid wastes. Trailer loads will not be accepted in order to keep wait times to a minimum.
Not all items are accepted. Prohibited items include ammunition, explosives, flares, fireworks, compressed natural gas cylinders, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, commercial waste, tires, bulky trash and electronics. Commercial and business waste are also not accepted.
Paint, automotive fluids and filters and lead-acid batteries are accepted.
City residents can call 830-221-4040 or visit the city’s website at www.nbtexas.org/hhw for information about accepted items and the event.
