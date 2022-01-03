Jason Rush might have been short in stature but he loomed large in the hearts of what was a grieving Canyon Lake community on Monday.
“The Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Department suffered the loss of one of our members, Battalion Chief Jason Rush, who died unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Jan. 1,” Interim Chief Robert Mikel II said of Rush, who was not on duty at the time.
Rush, 42, had served with the department for just over 20 years, Mikel said, not choosing to elaborate on the details surrounding his death. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
“We are respecting the family’s privacy at this time,” Mikel said.
At 16, Rush, known as “Skippy” to mostly everyone, began working as a volunteer with the Spring Branch Volunteer Fire Department and by 23 served as a battalion chief.
In 2003, after Spring Branch Fire Chief Perry Trammell succumbed to cancer at age 43, Rush commented on what Trammell’s loss meant to him.
“I loved him to death. Not only was he a chief and a boss, but he was a friend to everyone,” Rush said. “He was there when you needed him. He never complained. It’s going to be a pretty big change without him.”
That’s exactly what friends and co-workers said of Rush on Monday.
“He would come in every day after school and hang out at the fire station. In fact, he would do homework and then do some training on the truck. His mom knew where he was and she would call to send him home,” remembered Darren Brinkkoeter, Canyon Lake Fire/EMS chief from 2017-21 and now a section chief with the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
In the mid-1990s, Brinkkoeter worked full-time as a firefighter for the city of New Braunfels and part time for the Spring Branch VFD. He said Rush was part of a crew of volunteers who served with the Bulverde VFD before the departments merged years ago.
“In 1999 the Canyon Lake fire department did a fire academy and Jason was one of the few in it that was outside of the department,” Brinkkoeter said. “He obtained his fire certification that way and was later hired by Canyon Lake, where he was promoted through the ranks to become battalion chief on C shift.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jen Crownover was heartbroken on Monday.
“I don’t even know where to start,” she said. “Skippy — that’s who everybody knew him by; nobody called him Jason — was a firecracker out there. He was a ham and he was a cheese. He was a joy to be around — everybody loved him and the world was better for having him in it.”
Crownover and Brinkkoeter recalled April 2015, when Rush was injured after his official vehicle careened down a 70-foot embankment into the water below.
“He was responding to a call and he was hit by a vehicle that knocked his vehicle out of control and it rolled over multiple times all the way down to the discharge of Canyon Dam,” Brinkkoeter said. “The vehicle was submerged and the roof of the vehicle was cracked in. By instinct and his sheer nature — if it was me I would never have been able to get out of it — but he was able to swim out of the vehicle because of his (small) size.”
Rush only had bumps and bruises.
“No, he didn’t fly off the dam … but it did make for some pretty funny jokes,” Crownover recalled. “He flew off of South Access Road, through the fence, and into the river outlet, 70 feet below. He was a gritty little dude. If he was any bigger, he wouldn’t have made it … We always told him that God was just not done with him yet.”
That’s why Rush was called Skippy, said Brinkkoeter, who also remembered his serious side.
“His expectations were set very high — not only for the department, but for his shift and his personnel,” he said. “He wanted the very best out of each and every one of them.
“That’s what he demanded and if they didn’t understand it he would take the time to show them the way in what he was looking for. He wasn’t afraid to take over patient care, or show them a procedure, or train them. He was very hands-on and very involved. I couldn’t have asked for a better friend — he was truly that.”
Crownover said she has spoken with Canyon Lake staffers, paramedics and firefighters, all equally as inconsolable on Monday.
“I’m going to spend the day with them tomorrow during (my usual) station hours but I’m not going to open it to the public but just help them get ready for whatever they’re planning,” she said. “He was absolutely beloved by everybody he touched.”
