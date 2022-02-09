New Braunfels Utilities will extend some road closures along Castell Avenue as it continues work on the east portion of its 24-inch water line project.
Castell Avenue between Faust Street to Business 35 and Business 35 to Merriweather Street will remain closed through April 4.
Crews from Austin-based D. Guerra Construction are in the process of completing a bore under Elliot Knox Boulevard for the installation of components associated with a 12-inch and 24-inch water line removal and replacement.
Also, Castell Avenue between Elm Street to Butcher Street will remain closed through March 8 to allow D. Guerra Construction to remove and replace sewer lines in the area.
The project will provide an additional 24-inch transmission mainline needed to send water from downtown New Braunfels to the County Line ground storage tank and surrounding areas and replace aging water and sewer lines.
The project was separated into two bid packages, east and west.
No weekend work will be allowed in the downtown areas and sidewalks are to remain open, to the extent possible, for pedestrian traffic.
Service connections from the water and wastewater lines to each individual business will be completed between Monday and Thursday from 2-6 a.m. to minimize the impacts of service outages.
Work on the east portion of the project began in May 2021 with an estimated completion date of November, weather permitting.
New Braunfels Utilities will provide up-to-date traffic impacts for Capital Improvement Projects such as this one on nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
All work is expected to be completed as scheduled, weather permitting.
