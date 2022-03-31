It was 1976 in Three Rivers, Michigan. Judith “Judy” Kovacs-Long, M.A.,LPC, was out celebrating at a bicentennial event.
She turned to her then-husband Bill and pushed her long hair behind her ear to reveal newly-placed jewelry.
“I got my ears pierced, and I am going to graduate school,” she told him.
Both decisions might have been considered bold moves, considering the times.
But she had important work to do. After attending a one-day workshop for women, she knew she wanted to become a counselor, specifically addressing the problems and concerns of women.
She may not have always taken the conventional route, but her trailblazing spirit has taken her on numerous journeys with the same ending —benefitting the community.
Before there were security cameras and when the town was much smaller, a group of PTA moms, including Judy, launched the idea for painting of the blue hoof marks at New Braunfels High School. The group snuck onto campus in the middle of the night to paint the hoof marks — which Judy said are still there — to support the high school football team.
“John Turman was principal at the time and Coach Chuck Engler was there. They knew exactly who had done it,” Judy explained.
She dropped some well-known names as her cohorts, but can one still get in trouble with the principal?
After moving to New Braunfels from Michigan in 1979, Judy taught Hatha yoga in the Community Education program. She joined the campaign committee of Barbara Teigen, helping the city council member get elected as mayor.
She helped form a women’s business networking group in New Braunfels. They called themselves the Uppity Women United. The group was the precursor to the women’s chamber.
Judy’s passion to be a champion for women stemmed from what she saw, and felt, in the 1970s.
“It is so hard for women today to understand how isolated women felt back then,” she explained. “All of my research at that time showed some major depression among women.”
Many families were one-car families and homemakers were isolated at home, Judy explained.
Her journey to becoming a counselor began with a teaching degree.
“My mother saw something during the Great Depression,” Judy explained. “She saw that teachers ate. Her family went hungry. She told me they would send me to school, but I needed to get a teaching degree.”
She began teaching English at the high school where she grew up in Ohio. But when her family moved to Michigan, it was hard to find a job.
“They had too many teachers. I felt betrayed. My mother told me to go into teaching so that I would always have a job,’ she explained.
She went back to school, and after obtaining her master’s degree in counseling from the Western Michigan University, Judy and her family moved to New Braunfels.
“It was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said.
She worked at the Women’s Center at San Antonio College. She taught assertiveness training, business classes and other skills to women who were recently-divorced, suffered from domestic abuse, starting over, or learning how to live on their own.
She was active in both the Texas Counseling Association and the American Counseling Association. In 1990, the Texas Counseling Association named her Counselor of the Year. She worked in a private practice in New Braunfels and also helped found Hope Hospice in 1983.
“Elisabeth Kuper-Ross had written a book ‘On Death and Dying,’ and it made it okay to talk about death,” explained Judy, whose father had been under hospice care.
When her children Randy and Erin were in school, she volunteered in several school activities. She was involved in the “Just Say No” campaign helping teens dealing with, or avoiding, substance or alcohol abuse and was recognized by former First Lady Nancy Reagan for her work. She helped launch Project Graduation at New Braunfels High School, providing a safe place for seniors to stay all night and participate in games and activities instead of being on the road.
She would go on to serve on one of the early boards of the Comal County Violence Shelter, serve on the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, and serve as co-president of the GuadaComa Garden Club. She continued to write workshop training programs for Hope Hospice and other organizations. When her marriage dissolved, she went to work full time before retiring in 2006. At the time of retirement, she was an Associate Professor at San Antonio College and chair of the counseling department.
Judy kept her private practice until the pandemic. She has continued volunteering in the community serving on the Charitable Giving Committee with the Rotary Club of New Braunfels, working at the Sts. Peter and Paul Church Thrift Shop, and singing in the choir at the church.
Judy leads a Good Grief Support Group for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. every Thursday at the Westside Community Center.
“Grief is a process. There is a beginning, a middle and an end. Change begins with an ending. We talk about grief and normalize the grief process so that we don’t feel out of step with the rest of the world,” Judy said.
It is part of the reason why she helped Hope Hospice the Remembering the Time of COVID memorial service in May to help the community come together to acknowledge the shared grief caused by the pandemic.
“Our stories are different now. They are changed. It is like the kachina dolls of the Native American tribes. The kachina doll is the keeper of stories. Who we are, how we got here, how we feel. That has all changed,” Judy said.
She knows a thing or two about change and journeys.
“It is all about how we are going to be in this different world, and redefining that journey,” she explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.