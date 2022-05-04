Saturday, May 14 local postal workers will be collecting far more than just the mail — they’ll be picking up non-perishable food items and delivering them to food banks, pantries, shelters and churches around the area.
The drive is part of a national campaign to feed America by helping stock the pantries of nonprofits who provide food assistance to those in need.
Every second Saturday in May, members of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) volunteer their time to pick up food donations left at residents mailboxes to support local food pantries.
This year food donations picked up in New Braunfels by NALC #2805 are going to the Spirit of Sharing (SOS) Food Bank.
“It’s just a good feeling,” said Eric Lech, the president of National Association of Letter Carriers #2805. “We don’t work for money to do this — in fact we’re off the clock when we do this. It’s just to help benefit our community where we work and most of us live.”
This is the first time in two years that the annual food drive is taking place since the pandemic’s arrival, which forced the initiative to suspend its mission to fight hunger across the country through the drive.
“It was 70 fold during the pandemic and not being able to have the collection at all has been just devastating,” said Louise Jordan, vice president of NALC Alamo Branch #421.
The decision to postpone was ultimately based on the potential for transmission of COVID-19 through handling food from one person to the next. Alternatively, the yearly drive was substituted for an online donor drive to allow people to make donations to their local food pantries in 2020 and 2021.
The annual event known as the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive was created in 1983 and since its start has successfully collected over 1.8 billion pounds of food for those in need.
The drive’s May date coincides with the time where pantries are starting to run low on donations from the holidays and the approach of summer when kids are out of school. During the school year many kids rely on school meal programs for sustenance and during the summer many will have to turn to an alternative source for food.
“So many kids go home and are hungry for the whole summer,” Jordan said.
The United States Department of Agriculture estimates that over 38 million Americans struggle with hunger, which has been compounded by the pandemic when many people lost their jobs and grocery stores had difficulty keeping shelves stocked. During COVID-19 millions of people had trouble feeding themselves and their families and relied on assistance from food banks and other community programs for help.
The local organization receiving the donated food from this year’s food drive by the NALC in New Braunfels is SOS Food Bank, which has been serving the community since 1988 by providing food to low income families, those dealing with unemployment, the elderly and the disabled on a monthly basis.
Made up of an all-volunteer team that also works with local churches, SOS helps distribute about 18,000 to 20,000 pounds of food every month, said Sandy Buck, the president of SOS Food Bank’s board of directors.
As one of the largest one-day food drives in the country, which provides an easy way for people to contribute to local food pantries, SOS is hoping to collect 20,000 to 30,000 pounds of food from this year’s drive.
“(The food drive) was missed (during COVID-19) because it really saves us money whenever we don’t have the expense of purchasing that food,” Buck said. “(We want) to do what we can to help the people.”
Those wanting to participate and help support SOS can grab whatever bag they have at their disposal to store non-perishable items such as rice, beans, cereal, canned goods and more and deposit them next to their mailboxes on Saturday, May 14 for pickup. In advance of the pickup, donations can also be dropped off at local post offices.
Residents can expect a reminder postcard in their mailbox in the coming days giving those who want to donate time to clean out their pantries for donations.
