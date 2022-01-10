McQueeney Road between the IH-35 southbound frontage road and Perryman Street will remain closed through March 4, according to New Braunfels Utilities.
The road work is part of NBU’s McQueeney 24-inch Water Line Project, which will upgrade existing infrastructure by replacing a 12-inch water line along McQueeney Road from County Line Road to the County Line Memorial Trail with 18-inch and 24-inch gravity mains.
According to NBU officials, the improvements will provide additional capacity for future growth in the area.
The closure will allow NBU contracted crews to install a bore pit for water infrastructure under IH-35 in the eastbound lane of McQueeney Road between Perryman Street and the IH-35 Frontage Road.
The closures are clearly marked, and detour signs will guide traffic around closures.
Houston-based Harper Brothers Construction, LLC, is the contractor performing the construction for this part of the 24-inch water line project.
New Braunfels Utilities will provide up-to-date traffic impacts for capital improvement projects such as this one on nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures, and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
All work is expected to be completed as scheduled, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.