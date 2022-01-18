Two months after Comal Independent School District won bond measures to build new facilities and increase pay for staffers, it will likely reintroduce a failed proposition to improve athletic facilities.
On Nov. 2, the district won a measure to increase the ad valorem tax rate to $1.2920 per $100 property valuation to compensate teachers and staffers, Proposition B, which appropriated $411.3 million for facilities improvements, land purchases and school buses, and Proposition E, which allots up to $34.5 million for instructional technology.
Losing was Proposition C, which sought $61.5 million for campus athletic facilities and Proposition D, which would have designated $20.4 million for stadium improvements.
On Jan. 12, trustees discussed the possibility of moving forward with projects as part of another district bond election this May, focusing on expanding athletic facilities to accommodate enrollment growth.
“Just last week we added 180 new students to the district,” Superintendent Andrew Kim said. “That just shows the viability of people (continuing) to move into the district over the past 22 months. ncluded are expanded field houses at Canyon, Davenport and Smithson Valley high schools, additional tennis courts at Canyon and Davenport high schools, a new press box and practice field at Canyon Lake HS, and drainage improvements and water mitigation for athletic fields at Canyon HS and Canyon Lake HS.
Also included are safety enhancements for athletic facilities, included expanded seating capacity at Smithson Valley Middle School, electrical improvements at Smithson valley High’s baseball field and leveling of the athletic field at Mountain Valley Middle School.
“These are needs and not wants, particularly when it comes to safety issues,” District 1 Tim Hennessee said.
Steve Stanford, the district assistant superintendent for communications, said the board is considering reintroducing the former measure in two options — a single bond totaling $60.401 million or split into propositions totaling $55.593 million and $4.807 million. Trustees discussed the possibility of holding it in November, and the political ramifications that could come with adding the measure to a $400 million bond the district is planning in 2023. They decided to call a May election on the options on or before the Feb. 10 board meeting.
Also Jan. 12, trustees approved a resolution that redraws boundaries for Comal ISD’s seven single-member trustees districts, which is required if U.S. Census data indicates the population of the most populous district exceeds the population of the least populous district by more than 10%.
Because the board is required to hold May elections, redistricting had to be approved by Feb. 6. Census data indicates the district as a whole added almost 62,000 persons between 2010 and 2020.
The district totals 161,145 residents; the approved measure evens the populations for District 1 and District 6, which previously totaled 47.6% fewer residents than District 1.
The district next meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Comal ISD Support Services Center Boardroom, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels. For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
