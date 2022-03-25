And then there were none.
Comal County hospitals reported no COVID-19 positive patients in their care both Thursday and Friday.
It’s the first time local facilities have reported zero patients since the virus pandemic arrived here two years ago.
On Monday, according to state data, there were at least 1,425 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, down 372 patients compared to a week ago.
COVID-19 patients occupy 2.4% of total hospital beds statewide.
However, the county’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 545, with health officials reporting two fatalities this week.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a New Braunfels woman in her 80s on March 17 at home and a Spring Branch man in his 50s on Dec. 31 in an out-of-state hospital.
State officials reported 55 deaths on Tuesday, down 23 from the seven-day average a week ago. According to state data, 85,568 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
County health officials reported 77 new COVID-19 cases this week, down 59 from the week before, bringing the total number in the county to 30,618 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On Tuesday, officials reported 5,253 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 2,982, a decrease of 904 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Beginning April 1, Comal County’s health department will transition to reporting COVID data on a weekly basis. The Herald-Zeitung made a similar transition earlier in March.
“With the rise in home administered testing and lower number of cases reported by medical facilities, we feel a weekly report gives a more accurate snapshot of the COVID-19 activity in our county,” Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said. “Should there be a new strain or outbreak that affects our residents, we can always go back to a daily report for as long as it’s necessary.”
Comal County residents wanting COVID-19 data on a daily basis can still find updated information on the Public Health Department’s dashboard at www.co.comal.tx.us/Public_Health/Emergency_Preparedness/EP.htm
According to state data, 64.01% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stands at 64.2%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 57.57%.
About 43.1 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 6.4 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
