The Davenport High School theater group is back on the physical stage after the pandemic pushed its productions outside.
Their production of the “Rock of Ages” musical by Chris D’Arienzo premieres Thursday and features two different casts doing their own takes on the 80s rock-inspired show.
Last year, the students put on “Grease” in the school’s parking lot in the cold wind, running back and forth to set up and take down stage sets.
Now that they’re back in the theater, they are excited to perform on a real stage after practicing vigorously for about four months and under a new theater director.
“It’s stressful but it’s what I love to do, it’s pretty much my job and I can’t see myself doing anything else,” Davenport High School theater director Abraham Ramirez said. “It’s a loving stress and we’re doing shows after a year and a half of not doing shows.”
Ramirez has taught theater education for nearly a decade and has worked in professional theater for three to four years.
He said he is proud of the students who are working under a new director and under new circumstances. The high school’s production is about the rock community, from fans to aspiring musicians, who band together to try and save Sunset Strip from developers.
Songs range from flashy glam to classic rock, such as a medley of “We Built This City” by Starship which transitions into “Too Much Time” by Styx.
The musical also features Bon Jovi and Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again.”
Davenport High senior Jasmati Evans was in last year’s “Grease” production and said this year it feels more like an actual show being back in the spotlight. As a senior, she is looking at schools and wants to pursue performing, like acting and singing, as a career.
“It just feels like a production this year and it’s a lot more difficult,” Evans said. “It’s really fun.”
Evans plays a leading role as Sherrie Christian, an ambitious out-of-towner from Oklahoma who chases her dream of becoming a star in sunny Los Angeles.
Davenport High sophomore Sophia Blunt was also in “Grease” last year and plays Sherrie in the other cast.
“It’s a different experience being outside first and now the production is on our stage and it’s a lot of fun,” Blunt said.
Davenport High junior Charlie Hogue plays Drew Boley, who wants to be a rock star and who falls in love with Sherrie, played by Evans.
Hogue was tech for the “Grease” production, and now with a leading role he is excited to mold Drew into his own version of the character compared to the other cast’s version.
“It’s trying to make my character my own,” Hogue said. “My voice is higher than his since I’m in the upper octave so I do not want to sing down low. [Drew] is a basic hero guy, he’s not very smart and messes things up. He just wants to be with Sherrie.”
Cast members said the show is fun but also challenging as the songs are extremely high-energy and cast members aim to emulate vocal styles of 80s rockers.
The musical focuses on Sherrie and Drew’s romance, which faces a bump when fictional rock star Stacee Jaxx is asked to perform at the Bourbon Room to save it from being bought out.
Davenport High junior Christian Christovich said his character, Dennis Dupree, is stressed trying to save his bar.
“He’s very tired, he loves rock and roll and he’s very in love with Lonnie,” Christovich laughed. “He’s trying to keep the bar and strip from dying out.”
As a freshman, Davenport High student Derek Lock said he has theatre experience from middle school and is excited to do the show in a high school cast.
“In middle school it was really slow and so ‘Rock of Ages’ is so fun being part of the cast and singing the songs I love and know, and I listen to them a lot,” Lock said.
Ramirez said he is proud of how hard the kids have practiced, after school almost every day and switching from outdoors to an actual theater space.
“They’re the most diligent kids I’ve ever worked with, especially with me there’s a brand new teacher, a new energy, a new dynamic,” Ramirez said. “We hit the ground running and went for it and have not stopped since. I’m looking forward to seeing both casts and seeing them shine finally.”
Tickets
Shows are at 7 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday. Saturday and Sunday have two showings: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Doors open 45 minutes prior to show starting time, and general admission tickets are $15 the day of.
For tickets go to https://comalisdprograms.brushfire.com/dhs-rockofages/519611
