On the side of the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre sits a large vibrantly painted mural. It is decorated in a wide array of colors ranging from deep nighttime blues and lush greens mirroring the grassy scenery to a splash of purple, pink and orange shades to convey a picture of the setting sun.
The mural is a walk through time beginning with the singing societies New Braunfels and later moving on to swing dancing, the showing of war reels, plays and concerts, and beyond.
The scene reflected in the mural is a tribute to the importance of the performing arts to the people of New Braunfels and is one of the many murals featured on Spass Walking Tours of New Braunfels.
The tour’s creator, Jan Kingsbury, is leading visitors and residents on a walking expedition in the heart of downtown New Braunfels using the masterpieces on the walls of its famous buildings to tell the history of the city.
“The art murals are the perfect way to have some kind of a visual representation of what you’re talking about and that always makes it more interesting,” Kingsbury said.
Kingsbury, a retired math teacher, was inspired to start the walking tours after embarking on a walking tour in San Francisco and saw the need for a similar venture in New Braunfels.
Following extensive research by combing through the books at the Sophienburg Museum and Archives and digging through old newspapers, Kingsbury she began the walking tours in Feb. 2013.
Since then she has expanded the walking tours to include trips to the cemetery and Landa Park — she has even added stops to breweries and restaurants to incorporate an eating and drinking element to the tour. Kingsbury has temporarily discontinued this type of tour due to COVID-19.
Her latest extension to the tours she conducts is an hour-long bus ride where she discusses the history of the city while going through places like downtown New Braunfels, Landa Park and the historic district of Gruene.
During Kingsbury’s historical art walking tour of downtown New Braunfels she takes the sightseers on a journey to murals painted on the side of buildings such as Krause’s Cafe, Comal Flower Shop and the Downtown Antique Mall. With each work of art comes an artistic representation of New Braunfels’ history articulated by Kingsbury over the span of the hour and a half walking tour.
“Every one of the murals downtown and Landa Park tell an important part of New Braunfels culture (both) culturally and historically,” Kingsbury said. “(People can understand what it’s like) being a part of this community, how to be an informed citizen in this community and understand the history.”
The painting stretching across the length on the side of Krause’s Cafe represents what Germans like to do for fun — eat and drink. Celebrating the significance of food, fun and festivities of the German culture in New Braunfels, “Spass und Gemutlicheit” walks the viewer through sausage making and the serving of the most influential families to the baking of Christmas cookies and the Snyder family preparing bread.
On the side of the Comal Flower Shop is a colorful work of art reflecting the Mexican cultural influence of New Braunfels. A work that is part of the New Braunfels Historical Outdoor Art Museum, “El Legado de Nuestra Jornada,” which is translated to “The Legacy of Our Journey,” depicts the Hispanic timeline from 1680s to 1845. Created by a Mexican-American artist, the mural features the sale of land to the Germans with the emergence of conquistadors and Mexican soldiers over time.
Downtown Antique Mall is home to one of the oldest murals on the tour. Painted by Clinton Baerman and dedicated in early 1999, the mural represents the founding of New Braunfels. “City of a Prince” shows German settlers arriving in the harbor of Indian Point with their meager belongings on what was historically believed to be Christmas Eve. The mural even illustrates the settlers celebrating the holiday with a traditional Christmas tree.
Other works of art seen on the tour include famous figures like Hermann Seele, who was the first teacher in New Braunfels and the founder of Kindermasken, and Ferdinand Lindheimer, who was dubbed “The Father of Texas Botany.”
“I think anyone can benefit (from the tour) — even a person who has lived in New Braunfels their whole life will learn something that they don’t know,” said Kingsbury. “(I hope that) the people that are newly relocated to New Braunfels would be interested enough in the history and culture to want to learn more.”
Kingsbury holds various walking tours on Saturdays at 10 a.m. with the next tour going on at Landa Park this Saturday at 10 a.m. She also has an upcoming cemetery tour on May 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets for both tours are available through the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation website.
Starting May 27 and running through Sept. 2, Kingsbury is offering bus tours every Tuesday and Friday beginning at 10 a.m. Kingsbury will also be hosting a Mother’s Day version of her bus tour on May 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the bus tours can be purchased online at https://donewbraunfels.com/services/#bus-tours or through Eventbrite.
