Comal County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 548, as health officials reported one death last week.
Officials confirmed the death of a New Braunfels man in his 70s on April 3 at home.
State officials reported 30 deaths on April 13, unchanged from the prior week's seven-day average. According to state data, 86,309 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
County health officials reported 38 new COVID-19 cases for the period of April 8-14, bringing the total number in the county to 30,760 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
On April 13, officials reported 2,670 new cases statewide, bringing the seven-day average to 2,063, an increase of 137 cases compared with the seven-day average the week before.
Local hospitals reported caring for four patients over the seven days.
On April 12, according to state data, there were at least 823 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, down 136 patients compared to the previous week.
COVID-19 patients occupy 1.4% of total hospital beds statewide.
According to state data, 64.34% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stands at 64.9%.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which includes part of the city of New Braunfels, the fully vaccinated rate stood at 57.86%.
About 43.5 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 6.6 million Texans have received booster shots.
The county's health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
