Keep a firm hold on your beer glass because this year’s Hill Country Craft Beer Festival is going to be cashless.
For the first time in its history the annual Hill Country Craft Beer Festival is introducing a system that allows patrons of the event to keep their money where their wrists are.
To keep a seamless flow of fun and drinks, Beerfest is implementing the use of electronic wristbands that store customer card information and can be scanned to make purchases throughout the festival.
“If you go to most events oftentimes you have to stand in beer ticket lines, then after you stand in that line you go stand in line to buy your beer,” Britt Etheredge, the chairperson for the event said. “So we’re just cutting out that whole step.”
The event, which is held every year by the Rotary Club of New Braunfels and serves as their big annual fundraiser, promises to be a day filled with good beer and good music for a good cause.
The Rotary Club of New Braunfels has been in existence since 1934 and is comprised of 150 members who are dedicated to being a positive influence in the community and possess the desire to make a change through philanthropic efforts.
In the past few years the Rotary Club of New Braunfels has donated to local nonprofits such as the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, Comal County Child Welfare Board and the Crisis Center of Comal County.
During last year’s event the Rotary Club of New Braunfels helped raise $25,000 — a 35% increase from the previous event — for Pink Warrior Advocates, which is a nonprofit organization that assists those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer in the Hill Country and other surrounding areas.
“We want to continue to grow,” Etheredge said. “We grew from the first year to the second year and we hope to do the same or better this year.”
The club did not designate a beneficiary for the funds raised through Beerfest this year, but the proceeds will be distributed among some of the local nonprofits the club supports.
This year’s Beerfest is playing host to over 30 Texas breweries from San Antonio to Austin and everywhere in between that will be serving over 150 kinds of beer to sample and enjoy. Those in attendance will also be able to try local brews from New Braunfels’ very own Faust Brewing Co., New Braunfels Brewing Co. and Guadalupe Brewing Co.
Entertainment kicks off at noon when Phil Luna and the Lunatics take the stage and the music continues at 3 p.m. with Soul Sessions. Black’s Barbecue, who is also one of Beerfest’s presenting sponsors along with GVEC Electric Cooperative, will be parked at the event providing brisket, sausage and more for hungry beer connoisseurs.
Tickets are $35 if bought in advance and $40 at the gate, and the price of general admission includes six complementary beer samples. VIP packages are $125 or $150 at the entrance and include a bag of goodies, food and access to VIP accommodations.
Hill Country Craft Beer Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at Rockin’ R River Rides in Gruene starting at noon for those with VIP tickets and 1 p.m. for general admission ticket holders and ending at 6 p.m.
To find out more about Beerfest or to purchase tickets online visit https://hccbf.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.