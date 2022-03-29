Lift a cold frothy pint glass, because this one is for the dogs.
The Guadalupe Brewing Company and Pizza Kitchen played host to beer and dog lovers alike during Saturday’s New Braunfels Pups and Pints event, which raised $9,000 for the Comal County K-9 Unit and the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
While this was the second year the brewing company participated in Pups and Pints, it was the first time in the event’s history that money was raised for the Humane Society.
After several years of Pups and Pints dedicating its fundraising to the K-9 unit, Sgt. Duane Buethe, who supervises the K-9 unit for the Comal County Sheriff’s Office suggested combining it with an event for the Humane Society.
Gabe Betancourth, the outreach and development coordinator for the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, said those contributions make a difference.
“Those donations and funds we’ve raised help us continue to care for these animals, especially our tough cases like when we have animals that come in with severe injuries,” Betancourth said. “We rely a lot on the community’s help to help us rescue and place these homeless pets.”
The Humane Society brought several of their dogs, who donned yellow vests, to the event in the hopes of finding them homes while potential new owners interacted with them over local brews and Detroit-style pizza.
The K-9 unit put on quite a show for event goers when they brought Joker, Gunner, Rex, Bandit, Ranger and Big Tex to demonstrate the training exercises the dog’s undergo to prepare them for real-life events.
During the demonstration, the dogs followed commands, one took down a “shooter” and another jumped out of a baby carriage to protect an officer dressed as an unsuspecting mother, who had their purse stolen. “When we take the dogs out and we show (people) how these dogs behave and how well controlled they are they’ll understand that they’re not vicious animals, they’re just very highly trained police tools,” Sgt. Duane Buethe said.
The K-9 unit’s survival is dependent on funding from the Comal County Commissioners Court and is given a budget of $12,000 a year to maintain the seven dogs in their care.
“We tried to bolster that $12,000 with anything we can as far as donations are concerned and money was concerned so we go out and we get it,” Buethe said. “It makes me feel better to know that we’re helping ourselves and we’re not so reliant upon the commissioners court for everything we need.”
The K-9 unit is responsible for assisting, not only Comal County, but other agencies and counties in the area like Kendall and Hays with dangerous tasks that require the training of bomb and gun dogs.
“It’s just such an honor to have them here,” Guadalupe Brewing Company and Pizza Kitchen owner, Anna Kilker said. “They’re just such brave animals and officers because you know whenever they get called in there’s danger.”
Kilker and her husband have always been fans of dogs and even opened their establishment up to the four-legged friends. When the brewing company, who has been involved in Pups and Pints for the last two events, was approached by organizer Tracy Gibbons they were fully on board.
As part of the fundraiser, the brewery owners matched the amount they raised last year and contributed over $1,500.
The New Braunfels Pups and Pints cornhole tournament was back again this year but suffered a hiccup a few days before the event was due to commence.
After the cornhole tournament organizer backed out due to a family emergency, Mack Armstrong and Joe Mcglothlin of NBJAD Cornhole partnered with New Braunfels Trail Team 6 to run the competition.
They inherited the contest two days before the tournament was scheduled to begin and without their last minute involvement the tournament would have likely been canceled.
The pair ended up overseeing 14 teams of two play for the $200 grand prize, which they provided, and raised $600 for the cause. One member of the trail team even made the ultimate contribution when he adopted a dog of his own.
Several local businesses, artists and furniture makers donated items for people to bid on during a silent auction. The items up for grabs ranged from baskets filled with items made for humans or their furry friends to handmade art pieces with dog-friendly themes.
A set of tables made and donated by the K-9 unit’s own Duane Buethe garnered the highest bid of the auction and sold for $2,000.
For the first time since it began, New Braunfels Pups and Pints invited several vendors, who shared dog treats, toys and services, to take part in this year’s event.
After the success of this year’s event, organizer Tracy Gibbons is looking for sponsors and planning committee members to up the ante and double or triple their fundraising for next year’s event, which is scheduled for March 2023. To get involved in New Braunfels Pups and Pints please contact Gibbons at K9pupsandpints@gmail.com.
