The city of New Braunfels is now accepting applications from local non-profit organizations for American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Applications are available online for agencies to apply for a portion of the approximately $10.9 million in funds allocated to the city.
Earlier this year, city staffers conducted a pre-application process to determine what capital improvement projects were in development by the local non-profit community that would qualify for the funds.
The city invited 23 local non-profit agencies to apply with their capital improvement and construction projects that address health disparities or education disparities, address social health, provide investment in housing and neighborhoods or promote healthy childhood environments.
“We were thrilled to see that the local non-profit community is ready to respond to these needs in New Braunfels, and the city is looking forward to providing this federal funding for these much-needed projects,” Assistant City Manager Jared Werner said. “The pre-application process was key in determining the types of projects that could be funded and what additional information was needed during the formal application process.”
The federal government requires that funding through the American Rescue Plan be used to support the public health response in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, address the negative economic impacts of the pandemic or make investments targeted at serving the hardest-hit communities and families.
Local non-profit agencies can apply for funding with the application available on the city’s website at www.nbtexas.org/ARPA.
The city will accept applications through June 9, followed by a series of meetings with the applied agencies.
The city’s Finance and Audit Committee is expected to make recommendations to the New Braunfels City Council on which projects should receive funding by the end of July, with council consideration taking place in late August or early September.
For more information about ARPA funding or to submit an application, log on to www.nbtexas.org/ARPA.
