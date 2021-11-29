In 2009, organizers with the brand-new nonprofit Comal Cops for Kids Foundation staged the initial Gruene Turkey Trot 5K & Kids Turkey Chase hoping 250 local runners might forgo their usual Thanksgiving routine in an early-morning, first-ever fundraiser.
They got nearly 750 that day, and the following year about 1,200 people responded to the event co-founded by Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp and Det. Sgt. Tommy Ward of Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
Excepting last year’s absence for COVID-19, the event gets bigger every year. Thursday morning, nearly 1,500 competed in the festivities under cloudy and cool conditions.
“We had a fantastic turkey trot,” Tharp said. “This year was our 13th annual Turkey Trot with 1,638 registered for the race and 1,478 participants finishing the 5K. We honestly didn’t know what to expect, considering the rainy forecast and start.”
The run/walk through the Gruene Historic District began and ended in front of Gruene Hall, the oldest dance hall in Texas. Kids under 12 years participated in chasing a turkey mascot through the town as competitors raced for medals in age groups and divisions.
According to the Athlete Guild, 1,198 finished the race. The top male was Angel Laura with a time of 15 minutes, 45 seconds, and the top female was Alexandra Walker in a time of 18:25. Comal County Judge Sherman Krause won first place for his age category (22:55; 50-55 group) and District 53 state Rep. Andrew Murr took a bronze medal (25:23; third-age 55).
“There were many families who participated as a group, and said that they’ve added more family members every year,” Tharp said. “Proceeds raised from today’s race will go to Blue Santa and Green Santa along with other non-profits in town that partner with law enforcement and work with children.”
Comal Cops for Kids thanked the following for generous donations: Gruene Hall, Gristmill, KGNB & KNBT Radio, Nestle’s Nesquick, Wright Distribution, Walmart, The Athlete Guild, D & M Construction, High Sierra Water Co., Hayes Marketing, NB Police Officer’s Association, Cooper’s BBQ, Comal County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Mark Long, Attorney at Law, Bare Bull BBQ, Moore Erection M & S Engineering, HMT Engineering & Surveying, Brooks Stone Ranch, PureNature LLC and New Braunfels Feed & Supply.
