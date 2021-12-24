A New Braunfels woman in her 80s at a local hospital on Dec. 21 is Comal County’s 475th COVID-19 fatality since the pandemic arrived here in March of 2020, according to county health officials.
The county did not issue a detailed report on Thursday, but its online dashboard reflected that the virus death toll had risen to 477.
As of Tuesday, 73,918 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas, according to state data.
The county reported 208 new cases during the shortened workweek in observance of Christmas, bringing the total number of virus cases to 20,839.
Comal County’s hospitals reported caring for 12 COVID-19 patients on Thursday. On Wednesday, the county report stated there were 10 patients in local hospitals, with six in intensive care and three on a ventilator. According to county health officials, around 91% of those patients were unvaccinated.
Not all patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 3.1% on Thursday.
On Monday, there were at least 3,156 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections.
No COVID-19 cases related to the omicron variant have been reported in Comal County yet. However, regular COVID-19 tests do not detect which variant is involved, which requires genomic sequencing, a process separate from regular virus tests and one that not all labs have the capability to perform.
The new variant of the coronavirus was detected in Texas for the first time earlier this month, and outbreaks and surging case counts in some areas of the state have since been tied to the strain.
Although COVID-19 hospitalizations remain relatively low in most of the state, a fast-rising number of people are testing positive for the virus in the state’s urban centers.
Hospitals in the Texas Panhandle and El Paso are again filling up with COVID-19 patients, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Although the delta variant is still prominent in the state, medical researchers at the University of Texas predict omicron will soon become the dominant strain.
Early evidence suggests omicron may be milder but spreads faster and more often to vaccinated people, medical experts said.
They expect that people who have been fully vaccinated and recently gotten a booster shot will still be much better protected from serious illness or death.
Still, medical researchers are trying to determine how severe omicron-related infections are on unvaccinated individuals or even the less-recently vaccinated since evidence of more mild infections is based largely on anecdotal cases among a younger population, like in South Africa.
Vaccines and testing
According to state data, 61.49% of Comal County residents ages 5 and older were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. The statewide fully vaccinated rate stood at 60.6%.
About 38.3 million doses have been administered statewide, including booster shots. So far, 4.2 million people have received booster shots.
The county’s health department administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone five years and older by appointment. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
For more information about the pediatric dosage and what to expect after the vaccine, including possible side effects, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.
The health department is also offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to residents by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
To find other locations where vaccines are available for both adults and children, the CDC has set up a national vaccine finder to search by zip code at www.vaccines.gov.
COVID-19 testing conducted by Curative continues in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.