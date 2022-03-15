An 84-year-old Seguin man was killed by a vehicle that ran a red light on one end of Farm-to-Market Road 725, which was tied up for hours after a second accident snarled traffic for six hours on Monday.
New Braunfels police and fire units first responded to a wreck involving a dump truck and pickup truck at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 725 and West Zipp Road, then responded to a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of FM 725 and East County Line Road.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said calls for the first accident began around 3:30 p.m.
“Officers arrived and found that the dump truck had collided with the side of the pickup truck, fatally injuring the male driver of the pickup and causing the pickup truck to roll over onto the driver’s side,” he said, adding Antonio Garcia Olvera, 84, of New Braunfels was pronounced dead at the scene by Guadalupe County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Darrell Hunter.
Ferguson said the dump truck driver, a 62-year-old Seguin man, was uninjured.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the dump truck was outbound on FM 725 when it ran the red light on FM 725 and struck the driver’s side of the pickup truck, which was turning inbound onto FM 725 from West Zipp Road,” Ferguson said. “The investigation into this accident is ongoing and charges may be pending.”
It was the city’s third fatality accident this year. A 69-year-old New Braunfels man was killed Feb. 3 after his pickup truck headed the wrong way on State Highway 46, was sliced in half after it struck a utility pole.
On Jan. 27, a car driven by a 31-year-old Austin man failed to negotiate the turn from the I-35 southbound access road into the Business 35 intersection, ejecting and killing the driver.
Ferguson said the area of FM 725 and West Zipp Road was closed for approximately 3½ hours for the fatality traffic accident investigation by the NBPD Traffic Unit and subsequent clean-up. He said the road reopened around 7 p.m.
Reports on the second accident rolled in around 4:36 p.m., Ferguson said.
“We responded to a report of a vehicle that had run into a utility pole, with two other vehicles involved,” Ferguson said.
Photos of the accident scene included a black 2021 Nissan, red 2018 Ford truck and a maroon 2012 Ford Fusion. The red F-150 struck and snapped a utility pole in half, but was still connected to its base; the Nissan was sideways in the middle of the street.
“Air bags deployed in at least one of the cars, which were partially blocking lanes of traffic,” Ferguson said. “New Braunfels Utilities was called to shore up the overhead electric lines, which is why that portion of the FM 725 remained closed for a while.”
Two people were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, he said. Information on their ages, places of residence and medical conditions were not immediately available Tuesday.
Because the report had not been completed, results of the preliminary investigation were also not available.
During the six hours involving both wrecks, FM 725 traffic was detoured or diverted for hours – outbound lanes onto Klein Road and inbound lanes into an adjacent neighborhood. Police urged vehicle operators to drive carefully, slow down, and expect delays on FM 725 in both directions, advising them to find alternate routes if possible.
Ferguson said FM 725 partially reopened near the second accident scene around 7:30 p.m., and it fully reopened around 10:25 p.m.
